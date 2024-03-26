Who was Laurent de Brunhoff? Artist who breathed life to iconic children's book character Babar the Elephant passes away at 98

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Laurent de Brunhoff, the renowned artist known for his contribution to children's literature with the beloved character Babar the Elephant, died at the age of 98. His wife, Phyllis Rose, told the New York Times that he died at home in Key West, Fla., of complications from a stroke.

Legacy of Babar

Laurent de Brunhoff continued the legacy of his father, Jean de Brunhoff, who created the character of Babar. When Laurent and his brother were five years old, their parents told them a story that inspired the creation of Babar.

Laurent reflected on this early inspiration in a 2014 interview with National Geographic, saying, "My mother started to tell us a story to distract us... And that was how the story of Babar was born."

Jean de Brunhoff developed the character, eventually publishing the first Babar book, Histoire de Babar (The Story of Babar), in 1931. Laurent became interested in painting and art after his father died of tuberculosis in 1937 as per the New York Times. At the age of 21, he began his journey with Babar, which marked the beginning of a successful career.

From books to films

Laurent de Brunhoff's first Babar book, Babar's Cousin: That Rascal Arthur was published in 1946, marking the start of a series that would captivate generations of children. Over the years, he wrote over 45 books about the iconic elephant, making Babar a beloved character in children's literature.

Advertisement

Babar's influence extended beyond books, with the character appearing in a variety of media, including films such as Babar: The Movie and Babar: King of the Elephants. However, the series has not been without controversy, with critics questioning its portrayal of colonialism and caricatures of African people.

In a 2014 interview, Laurent de Brunhoff expressed regret for certain aspects of his earlier works, acknowledging criticism from authors such as Ariel Dorfman. He went so far as to request that some of his books be removed from publication in response to these concerns.

Babar's evolution

Throughout his career, Laurent de Brunhoff worked closely with his family, especially his second wife, Rose. They collaborated on later Babar stories, bouncing ideas off one another to create new adventures for the beloved character.

Rose de Brunhoff shared insight into their collaborative process, saying, "Sometimes I'll see that Laurent is interested in drawing a particular thing, so I'll encourage him to draw more of that thing. Then I'll make up a story afterward to tie these drawings together."

His passing leaves a rich legacy for his brothers, children, wife, stepson, and several grandchildren. Laurent de Brunhoff's contribution to children's literature, through the enchanting world of Babar, will continue to captivate readers for generations.

ALSO READ: Who is Ronald Mallett? Astrophysicist claims he cracked equation for time machine but says he is unsure when or if it will be done