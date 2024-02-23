Who was Manohar Joshi? Everything to know about former Maharashtra CM as he passes away at 86

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi, a stalwart in Indian politics, died on February 23 at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Joshi, who had been dealing with age-related health issues, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after experiencing a cardiac arrest. He died early Friday morning, around 3 am as per the Hindustan Times.

Early life and political career

Manohar Joshi, also known as Joshi Sir, was born into a humble background. He studied civil engineering and graduated from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai. His political career began with his involvement in the Rashthriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which eventually led to his joining the Shiv Sena in 1967.

Joshi's political career included serving as a municipal councilor in Mumbai from 1968 to 1970, and then as Mayor from 1976 to 1977. In 1990, he was elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and later became the Opposition Leader. His rise continued when he was appointed Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises after winning the 1999 general election.

Significant contributions

One of the most significant milestones in Joshi's political career was his appointment as Chief Minister of Maharashtra in 1995, the first time a Shiv Sena leader held the position. He succeeded Sharad Pawar from the Indian National Congress. Joshi's tenure as Chief Minister was distinguished by concerted efforts to develop the state and a commitment to the welfare of its people.

Joshi's contributions extended beyond Maharashtra, as he served as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004 under the Vajpayee government. He was well-known for his dedication to parliamentary proceedings and played a key role in the installation of an equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji on Parliament premises.

Tributes and legacy

Following Joshi's death, political leaders from all parties paid tribute to him. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Joshi's enormous contributions to society, politics, and education, highlighting his rise from corporator and mayor of Mumbai to Chief Minister and Member of Parliament.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mourned Joshi's death, recognizing him as a leader who fought for Marathi rights. He emphasized Joshi's significant impact on Maharashtra's political, social, and educational landscape.

Former Union Minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar described Joshi as a straightforward leader with a strong work ethic. He praised Joshi's tenure as Chief Minister, highlighting his efforts to promote inclusive development and his role in fostering unity.

