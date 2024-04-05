Why did Apple lay off nearly 700 employees? Here's what reports suggest

Apple has confirmed the layoff of nearly 700 employees, which is surprising news given the company's prior position on workforce stability, as per Money Control. The layoffs may have resulted from the shelving of two high-profile projects, according to reports.

Project cancellations trigger layoffs

The abandonment of two ambitious projects that were part of Apple's research and development pipeline seems to be the main cause of the layoffs. Project Titan, one of these initiatives, was to develop the highly anticipated Apple Car. This project, which employed about 2,000 people, reportedly came to an abrupt end in February 2024.

Employees were informed of the decision to discontinue Project Titan after a brief meeting presided over by Kevin Lynch, the project manager, and Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer.

Due to this change, many team members were unsure of their futures within the organization and faced the possibility of being laid off if they were unable to move to other departments.

Similar to this, production problems derailed Apple's effort to create MicroLED screens for the Apple Watch. As a result, the company had to decide whether to shelve this project as well, which had an effect on the employees involved in its development.

Financial pressures and cost-cutting measures

As financial pressures increased and cost control became essential, Apple implemented several cost-cutting initiatives. According to reports, the company started implementing cost-cutting measures in February 2023 to address potential challenges.

These actions included cutting travel budgets, stricter approval procedures for extra expenses, and postponing bonuses for corporate staff. Such cost-cutting measures revealed a change in Apple's strategy, suggesting a more frugal attitude toward spending.

Strategic realignment and refocus

Apple's strategic realignment and refocus on core competencies can be seen in the decision to drop high-profile projects like Project Titan and the MicroLED display initiative. The company seems to be adjusting its priorities in order to guarantee sustainable growth and innovation in light of growing competition and changing market dynamics.

To keep its competitive edge and propel future technological advancements, Apple is reallocating resources from abandoned projects to areas like robotics and artificial intelligence, even though these tactical choices might have an impact on the employees.

