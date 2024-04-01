Only 4% of American podcast listeners utilize Google's Podcasts app, despite the app having been downloaded over 500 million times. Google reports that as of April 2, the service would no longer be available to customers in the United States and millions of them may have to move their podcast subscription data anyway.

Google Podcast app to stop services in the US

Google believes that it doesn't need a separate app to operate its company because podcasts are popular on a variety of devices. The Google Podcast app will therefore permanently disappear on April 2. That's right, the Podcast app is ending.

Although it is prepared to concentrate all of its attention on a single app rather than having two, the firm is not giving up on the podcast market entirely. YouTube Music will continue to be the preferred platform for podcasts. The app still allows other users to listen to podcasts, but Americans have been receiving in-app reminders that their time to listen to podcasts and migrate their subscription data is running out.

The YouTube team initially released the news of the service discontinuation in a statement dated September 26, 2023. According to this, the YouTube Music platform will become a 'better overall destination for fans and podcasters alike with YouTube-only capabilities across the community, discovery, and audio/visual switching' as a result of increased investment in podcasts.

A lot of people who have invested in the platform and saved their data are undoubtedly concerned about Google's request that users pay for the YouTube Music subscription in order to access podcasts starting on April 2.

How to transfer your subscription data to YouTube Music

To make the process of transferring subscriber data from Google Podcasts to YouTube Music as easy as possible, Google has released a help guide. American app users ought to have seen an in-app notification encouraging them to read the guidelines and take action by July.



The Google Podcasts migration help pages provide all the information you need, however, the main steps to switch to YouTube Music are as follows:

From the Google Podcasts app, select the export subscriptions option at the top of the screen.

Click on Export to YouTube Music.

In the YouTube Music application, choose "Transfer" and proceed.

Though not all podcasts will be accessible on YouTube Music, consumers may still save their favorite podcasts by using the RSS feed URL provided by the respective show, as Google has informed users.

A little more work is involved in moving your subscription data to a platform other than YouTube Music; to do this, you must download an Outline Processor Markup Language file or use Google Takeout. In the help document itself, there are detailed instructions.

