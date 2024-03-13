TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to assault.

Felix Lengyel aka xQc is a popular streamer on the internet. With almost 13 million followers on Twitch and Kick, xQc has amassed millions of dollars in wealth over the years in addition to being a household name. On average, xQc receives tens of thousands of views through his streams. On March 12th, fans tuned in to hear his opinion on the latest developments surrounding renowned Minecraft designer GeorgeNotFound.

xQc got mocked for sharing about the assault

GeorgeNotFound issued an apology in March 2024 in response to allegations that he had sexually assaulted a drunken woman at a party. xQc said that he had also been assaulted while intoxicated in his answer to George's comeback video. But in contrast to the fury sweeping social media in the wake of George's claims, the reaction to his situation was very different.

xQc expresses his shock over the criticism

xQc stated that there was no public uproar regarding his situation. Rather, the streamer claimed he was simply mocked for voicing his concerns about being touched against his will.

He started by saying, "I'm confused about this. Guys, I have been touched before when I didn’t want to, when I was drunk, and dude, nobody gives a f*ck. I got made fun of for it. Nobody gives a f*ck.”

"It’s insane these days, the way people portray this sh*t. “It’s insane. It’s hard to have a discussion about it, because the second you say something, people… it’s like the most brain rot.” Commenters expressed sympathy for the streamer without delay. All in all, xQc was shocked by the volume of criticism George got for his reply video.

About xQc

xQc's climb to stardom, however, has not been without controversy. He has received multiple suspensions from Twitch for breaking the community guidelines on the network. He has gained further recognition and popularity as a result of these bans as well as his candid and sometimes contentious opinions.

xQc isn't just a successful streamer, he's also proven to be a versatile artist. While he dabbled in professional gaming in Overwatch esports, he's also collaborated with other streamers, produced original content, and even made guest appearances on podcasts and TV shows. According to Dexerto, xQc's online presence has only grown stronger.

