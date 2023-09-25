xQc splashes on new USD 300k car after losing previous ride to Adept

xQc, a well-known Twitch streamer and internet personality, recently made news for his newest lavish purchase: a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica as per Dexerto. The supercar, which costs $300,000, has become the latest addition to xQc's remarkable fleet of premium automobiles.

xQc lost McLaren to Adept

This purchase is interesting because it comes on the heels of a court dispute between xQc and his ex-girlfriend, Adept, regarding another high-end vehicle. xQc lost ownership of his McLaren some months ago, a vehicle he had purchased but had registered in Adept's name due to his temporary inability to drive in the United States at the time.

The loss of McLaren was undeniably a blow for xQc, but he appears to have recovered with the purchase of the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica. According to Dexerto, the Huracan Tecnica is a limited edition vehicle recognized for its outstanding performance and stylish look. Its strong V10 engine, superior aerodynamics, and cutting-edge technology make it a highly sought-after and adrenaline-pumping driving experience.

xQc's passion for high-performance cars

Fans are well aware of xQc's affinity for high-performance automobiles. On his social media pages and throughout his live streams, he frequently shows off his expensive vehicles. Other outstanding vehicles in his collection include a Tesla Model X, a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

While xQc's latest purchase has surely gotten a lot of attention, it's worth noting that his success as a Twitch streamer has allowed him to indulge in these lavish luxuries as per Dexerto. xQc has carved out a niche for himself on the site, engaging his admirers through his energetic and uninhibited live streams.

xQc's controversial rise to fame

xQc's climb to stardom, however, has not been without controversy. Twitch has suspended him several times for violating the platform's community guidelines. These suspensions, combined with his outspoken and occasionally controversial ideas, have only served to strengthen his profile and draw an even wider following.

xQc has proven to be a well-rounded artist in addition to his streaming career and appreciation of expensive cars. He dabbled in professional gaming, competing in Overwatch esports competitions. According to Dexerto, xQc's online popularity has also grown to encompass collaborations with other popular streamers, content development, and even appearances on television shows and podcasts.

xQc's popularity and lavish lifestyle serve as a reminder of the internet personalities' rising influence on popular culture. These individuals have become digital celebrities, demanding the attention and admiration of a global audience, with millions of viewers and passionate supporters.

