New mom Ishita Dutta is enjoying the most of motherhood. The actress, who is mother to Vaayu, her first child, also makes sure to enjoy time off from mommy duties. Recently, she and her hubby Vatsal Sheth went for a getaway amidst nature. While the actress treated her fans to the photos, it is a heartwarming note that she penned for motherhood that caught our attention. Check out the photos and the caption below.

Ishita Dutta pens a note on motherhood

Uploading a photo of herself in the pool, Ishita Dutta wrote how her body has ttransfformed after giving birth to a baby. She penned her honest feelings and wrote, “Feels like a different body, a different me, the struggle to find myself again, but also embracing this new version of myself. It's so difficult to explain as I don’t understand it myself… A journey of self discovery, both challenging and beautiful. To Motherhood.”

Check out Ishita Dutta’s post here:

For the past few days, Ishita has been delighting her fans with photos from the trip. She and Vatsal Sheth tried different activities as well. Yesterday, her story showed that she aimed at the target and hit it at the first attempt itself.

Other photos uploaded by her on feed today show the couple enjoying a picnic by the riverside, cycling, gorging on elaborate meals, and more. After returning home, the mommy uploaded a photo with baby Vaayu and wrote how much she missed him.

On the other hand, Ishita Dutta continues to share her journey of motherhood with fans and netizens on social media as well as on her vlog in Youtube. Recently, she shared that she is introducing her baby to solid foods. She also shared a few tips and tricks for new parents on introducing solid foods to their infants.

After welcoming the baby, Ishita has been managing the baby and her work well. Vatsal also gives the family enough time and helps Ishita in managing Vaayu. Ishita's mom and her mother-in-law also step in at times.

