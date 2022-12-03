Drishyam 2 Third Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer jumps by 100 percent; Adds over Rs 8 crore on day 16

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 is a bonafied blockbuster now, having completed two very strong weeks at the box office. The film accumulated over Rs. 160 cr nett in its first two weeks and the fever for the film is yet to settle as its journey towards the highest grosser of the year for a Hindi film in the Hindi language has begun.

Week 3 for the film started on a very pleasing note as it led the reigns at the Indian Box Office for the third consecutive week. Last week's release Bhediya and this week's release An Action Hero, settled as the second and third most preferred choice respectively for the Hindi movie audiences. Drishyam 2 added an impressive Rs. 4.25 cr nett on its third Friday but it is the third Saturday that has sparked a surprise yet again with the biz doubling its previous day. The estimates for Saturday, it's 16th ticketing day, are in the vicinity of Rs. 8.25 - 8.5 cr nett and the Sunday number can well hit the Rs. 10 cr mark. The Rs. 200 cr nett figure will be achieved in week 4 and then it will be all about how the film holds up after the release of Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is going to go all guns blazing from the very first day.