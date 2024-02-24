Ishita Dutta hits the gym after 18 months of delivering son Vaayu, says ‘I did not miss you’

Ishita Dutta has proven her acting talent in TV shows as well as films. Besides having a flourishing career in showbiz, she is also slaying her mom duties these days. The actress who embraced motherhood one and a half years ago, has now decided to get back in shape. In a recent post on social media, Ishita shared about the same.

Ishita Dutta starts her postpartum fitness journey

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Ishita Dutta dropped a story featuring a picture of herself dressed in athleisure. She looks all set to lose those the extra inches she gained post pregnancy. Alongside the photo, the Bepanah Pyaar actress wrote, “Finally after 18 months. I didn't miss you (bunch of squinting face with tongue on emojis).” She also used a sticker that reads ‘Gym time’.

Catch a glimpse of Ishita Dutta’s Instagram story here:

Ishita Dutta’s heartfelt note on motherhood

A few moments back, the 33-year-old actress treated fans with a frame from her romantic getaway with hubby Vatsal Sheth. She shared a happy photo of herself in the pool and talked about how her body has transformed after giving birth to a baby in the caption. The note read, “Feels like a different body, a different me, the struggle to find myself again, but also embracing this new version of myself. It's so difficult to explain as I don’t understand it myself… A journey of self discovery, both challenging and beautiful. To Motherhood.”

About Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta is one of the most prominent personalities in the entertainment industry. She began her journey with a south film titled Chanakyudu. Following this, the actress tried her luck in TV with shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, and Bepanah Pyaar among others.

Ishita made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam in 2015. She won praise for her role in the film and went on to bag some other Hindi films such as Firangi, Lashtam Pashtam and Blank.

On the personal front, Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The two fell in love while shooting for their show Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar in 2016. The duo welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

