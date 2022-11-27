Drishyam 2 Second Saturday Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer sees phenomenal growth; Adds Rs 14 cr to the tally

Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 2 had a phenomenal second Saturday at the domestic box office. The collections almost doubled from second Friday and this sort of jump only shows the acceptance of the film among moviegoers. The second Sunday number is sure to eclipse the first day business of the film and if all goes well, the second Sunday may go as high as Rs 18 to 20 cr nett, to pack an extraordinary second weekend in the vicinity of Rs. 40 cr nett.

Drishyam 2 started on a promising note right from the advances and the encouraging pre-bookings translated into a very food first day number of around Rs. 15 cr. The film went from strength to strength and in less than 7 days, the film hit the magical Rs. 100 cr mark. After a second Friday of Rs. 7.75 cr, the second Saturday number is expected to be in the vicinity of Rs. 14 cr nett. The 9 day total of the film is Rs. 125 cr nett and the film shall positively hit Rs. 150 cr nett by second Monday or Tuesday, based on where the Sunday number lands.