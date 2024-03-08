International Women’s Day 2024: Smriti Irani to Nakuul Mehta; Celebs celebrate womanhood by empowering them

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, a time to celebrate womanhood worldwide. It's a day to honor the achievements and sacrifices of women from all walks of life and recognize the significant strides made in improving their social standing in society. To commemorate this day, let's take a look at how these television stars have celebrated.

TV celebs extend heartfelt wishes on International Women's Day 2024

Smriti Irani

An actor turned politician, Smriti Irani, took to her Instagram handle to empower women. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress appreciated the women who have risen from darkness and are now empowering many others like them. She motivated them to be the light in the darkness of inequality. In her post, she wrote, “From the darkness to the light came many amongst us .. with ambitions soaring, with dreams building on layers of aspirations abound, with a promise that every day is our day .. everyday an opportunity to unleash our potential, every day a moment to give thanks to those who lit the path to prosperity & equity before we tread on it, every day becomes Women’s Day for we will no longer be curtailed to the clock, no longer constrained by an opinionated flock! To all women who emerged from the darkness of inequality.. be the light.”

Karishma Tanna

Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna, took to her Instagram to wish the strongest pillars of her life. She shared a picture with her family on this Women's Day. In the caption, she wrote, “Here’s to Strong women I know. Happy Women’s Day to all the beauties. And to my Insta fam #love #strength #women.” This post was also dedicated to her social media family, which, according to her, also provides her strength.

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta wished Women's Day in a very retro style by dancing to the retro song Babuji Dheere Chalna with his junior, Jainil Mehta, giving a tribute to the playback singer of this song, Geeta Dutt. Jainil is a renowned choreographer and a senior in art to Nakuul. Watching them both grooving to the song was such a treat to the eyes. His caption said, “In this fast food, swipe left world we live in, bringing back some ol' school Geeta Dutt feelz. For good measure, 'Babuji dheere chalna' with my junior from school/ senior in art @jainil_dreamtodance. Happy Women’s Day.”

Tannaz Irani

Tannaz Irani gave a reality check to all the men out there on this Women's Day with her video, for which she decided not to wear anything special because she believes that everyone should stay happy the way they are. Tannaz shared how empty a man's life would be without women, hence calling women a free therapist, an astrologer, and a guru. She wrote, “Happy Women’s Day. Without us, women, imagine you guys would have more money in your account but no one to share it with. You would have more peace but nobody to share that piece of cake with. You would have nobody to give you a reality check on your weight, hair, or life. FREE THERAPIST, GYANI, PANDIT, AND ASTROLOGER at home!!!”

Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag

The Trideviyaan actress, Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag, shared a glimpse of her motivating self-journey, where she has risen even after falling many times. Through her post, she showcased her inner strength and sent a message to all women to not lose hope, even in the toughest situations, and to rise again from their ashes like a phoenix. She wrote, “Against the storms of life, I found my wings and learned to take my own flight.”

Krystle Dsouza

Krystle Dsouza shared a video of herself in a white dress at sunset, dedicated solely to all the beautiful women out there. She shared the video with a short lovely caption: “THERE IS ENOUGH SUN FOR EVERYONE. Happy Women's Day to all you beautiful women out there.”

Ishita Dutta Sheth

Ishita Dutta Sheth took to her Instagram handle to appreciate all the women in her life who have inspired her at every step. This heartwarming post is dedicated to all the women who have been a major part of her life. The actress wrote, “Happy Women’s Day to all of us… To all the amazing women in my life, from my family to my teachers, to my friends and colleagues who have been my inspiration. Thank you for being you; I love you all…”

