Several television couples have embarked on new journeys and have been on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood bliss. Most recently, Rubina Dilaik turned mom to twin daughters. Besides her, actresses, including Disha Parmar, Pankhuri Awasthy, and others are also fulfilling their motherly duties. However, one thing that has been common among the mamas of the industry, is that their fashion sense is up to par!

Talking about Ishita Dutta, Rubina Dilaik, Disha Parmar, Pankhuri Awasthy, Rochelle Rao, Gauahar Khan, and Dipika Kakar, it seems like turning into mothers has added more to their glow and beauty. These celebrities never miss an opportunity to put their stylish foot forward and prove that moms can be stylish, too. So, Pinkvilla is offering you an opportunity to vote for your favorite actress who you think has an impeccable fashion sense and should be recognized as the most stylish mama in the industry. Don't miss the chance, and let your vote speak for your choice.

1. Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya welcomed a baby girl, Navya, on September 20, 2023. Since then, the couple has been basking in the glory of parenting bliss. On September 24, the couple shared a heartwarming video on their social media handle giving a glimpse of their baby girl's welcome in their home.

2: Dipika Kakar

Power couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy in June 2021 and named the little munchkin Ruhaan. It was in January 2023 that they announced pregnancy. The couple always gives a little glimpse of their parenthood journey through their social media and shares videos of their baby boy in their vlogs, too.

3: Rubina Dilaik

In 2018, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married to each other in a grand affair on July 21. She announced the birth of her twin girls, Jeeva and Edhaa, with husband-actor Abhinav Shukla, on social media. Further, the actress shared, "We were blessed with the daughters on November 27. They are two cute little non-identical twins."

4: Rochelle Rao

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao announced the arrival of their little daughter, Josephine Sequeira. The two were seen as contestants in Bigg Boss 9, and during their time on the show, they formed a close bond. After dating for a few years, Keith and Rochelle got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai.

5: Pankhuri Awasthy

Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy recently celebrated their 6th marriage anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 5, 2018, and now are parents to six-month-old twins. They were blessed with twin babies, Radhya and Raditya, on July 26, 2023. Gautam and Pankhuri delightedly shared the news on social media.

6: Gauahar Khan

In May 2023, the actress announced she welcomed her first child, son Zehaan, with husband Zaid Darbar. After turning mother for the first time, the actress has been documenting her journey and is also busy in her professional career. Gauahar Khan is currently seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 alongside Rithvik Dhanjani as a host.

7: Ishita Dutta

Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta welcomed her first child, a baby boy, on June 19. Since she and her husband, Vatsal Seth embraced parenthood, the actress keeps surprising fans with 'awwdorable' glimpses of their parenting experiences.

POLL: Who is the most stylish mama in the industry?

