Paras Kalnawat is currently acing in the role of Rajveer in Kundali Bhagya. He has been getting immense love for his performance. He was earlier a part of Anupamaa wherein he played the character of Samar Shah in the show. Samar was the only support system that Anupamaa had. Paras as Samar's bond with Anupamaa was quite appreciated. After Anupamaa, Paras yet again took the role of a doting son in Kundali Bhagya. Like Samar, Rajveer too keeps his mother a priority.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Paras Kalnawat opened up on similarities between Samar-Anupamaa and Rajveer-Preeta.

Paras Kalnawat on similarities between Rajveer- Preeta and Samar- Anupamaa

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor said, "I don't think there are any kind of similarities between Samar-Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Rajveer-Preeta's bond. But the point is Maa toh Maa hoti hai (a mother is a mother). Thus anytime two characters play a mother-son duo, there are bound to be similarities because that bond is all about love, care, and respect."

He added, "Story-wise and character-wise it is completely different. Rajveer is very confident in whatever he does. He is very much into his family and takes all of his decisions very carefully. Sometimes, he gets carried away with his emotions."

Have a look at Paras Kalnawat's post from the sets of Kundali Bhagya-

Paras Kalnawat on a new dimension in Rajveer- Preeta's lives-

Paras Kalnawat said, "I feel, Rajveer- Preeta's bond is very pure and different from whatever I've played earlier. In future, there will be a very beautiful portrayal of Rajveer and Preeta's (Shraddha Arya) bond as she doesn't know yet that he is her son. When this happens, audiences will witness a new arch in their relationship and honestly, I'm waiting for this track to unfold. And it is going to be very different from anything that I've played before."

Kundali Bhagya also stars actors like Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali in prominent roles.

