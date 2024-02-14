Valentine's Day marks the celebration of love and togetherness for couples. Marking the special occasion, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared a video with their social media family. The clip reveals what gift the actor brought for his wife, and believe us, you cannot ever imagine! So, let's find out.

Ishita Dutta gets THIS from Vatsal Sheth

There is no doubt that Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth reflect a perfect couple's goals together, and their banters are unmissable. This time, the duo has left the fans in splits after the Ek Hasina Thi actor treated fans with a candid video on social media.

Vatsal films himself and her wife discussing Valentine's Day and then presents an unexpected gift before Ishita. The clip opens up with the actor calling Ishita, and we hear him saying, "Ishita, come here. Hi baby! You know what is today? Today is Valentine." The Drishyam fame asks him, "Tujhe yaad hai?" (You remember).

He replies, "Of course mujhe yaad hai" (I remember). Ishita then asks him, "Toh wish kyu nahi kiya? (Why didn't you wish me?). Vatsal Sheth mentions, "Wish nahi kiya kyunki (I didn't wish because) I wanted to surprise you with something (You were telling me what you have brought for Valentine?). And I wanted to put it on the camera aur tera reaction dekhna tha (And I wanted to see your reaction). Isliye main tumahre liye kuch laaya hun (That is why I brought you something). Something very special. Very, very special.

Listening to his words and anticipating his intentions, new mama Ishita Dutta comments, "Mujhe pata hai paka raha hai. Kuch toh stupid sa hoga" (I know he is just irritating me. There will be something stupid). However, Vatsal tries to convince her and assures Ishita to trust him. He asks the actress to close her eyes and brings her hands forward.

After Ishita Dutta does show, the Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor puts green capsicum in her hands as a gift for Valentine's Day. Upon opening her eyes, Ishita lands a weird and confusing expression. Vatsal tells her, "This is Shimla Mirch from our aangan (Capsicum from our balcony)."

Taking a dig at her husband, the actress says, "6 saal aur ek bachhe ke baad yahi hota hai. Capsicum milta hai, kitchen mein jao aur khana banao" (This is what happens after six years and a child. You get capsicum, go to kitchen and cook). Returning her Valentine's Day gift back to Vatsal, Ishita comments, "Le, tu khud bana" (Take, cook yourself).

Watch the video here:

Bobby Deol reacts

Reacting to the Valentine's special video of Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta, Bobby Deol takes to the comment section and drops heart emojis. On the other hand, the Drishyam actress writes, "@vatsalsheth FYI I am pissed"

Have a look at some comments:

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's work front

Workwise, Vatsal Sheth made his acting debut with the teen show titled Just Mohabbat. He marked his presence in shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Haasil, and Naagin 6. Besides this, he forayed into Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

Meanwhile, Ishita Dutta started her acting journey with the Telugu film Chanakyudu. The actress earned her breakthrough with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam in 2015. Further, Ishita played a pivotal role in the sequel, Drishyam 2, again sharing the screens with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Furthermore, she has starred in other television shows like Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay and Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani.

