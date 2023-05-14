Mother's Day 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Ishita Dutta on embracing motherhood, pregnancy phase, Vatsal's support and more

Ishita Dutta, who is a known face in the entertainment industry, is about to welcome a baby soon. The actress is excited about this phase, and on Mother's Day, she speaks about how its significance will change for her, her family's support, and how she's enjoying her pregnancy phase. While interacting exclusively with Pinkvilla, Ishita opened up about the things she will miss after delivering the child and her pregnancy phase. Read:

On the significance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day significance was always there, back in the day I think people wouldn't talk about it so much, not every family would celebrate. Now because of social media and awareness, I think everybody knows that okay, Mother's Day is coming and then they plan things and do things. Well, I and my sister would just make cards and breakfast for her and give her the day off because I think as mothers you never have a day off. You are constantly here for your child, working for them. So, of course, the importance was always there. It is going to change because now I'm on the receiving side very soon, and I'm very, very excited. I obviously get more where the concern and the care come from, like a lot of times mom would say no to something because she was concerned about safety. and other things, and at that time you don't really get it, now that you are going to have your own. You you're like, Oh my God, I'll do anything to protect my child. So I think that way, I get it. I get it now why they made those decisions.

On coincidentally planning baby shower for Mother's Day

This year, Mother's Day is going to be very special. It's a coincidence that I have my baby shower on the same day. It wasn't really planned or intended like that. I honestly had forgotten about Mother's Day. I was so busy with my shifting and my prepping for the baby and all of this. The other day, when I was sending out invites, I suddenly realised, 'Oh my God, it's on a Sunday. It's Mother's Day. So it's gonna be super, super special because it's on a very special day.'

On dealing with the hormonal changes during pregnancy

Yeah, there are so many changes. Well, I think I am still dealing with my hormonal changes and mood swings quite well. Also, I have a great support system. I have my mom who's staying with me now. She is making sure that I eat healthily, I have everything that I need. Vatsal (Sheth) is super, super supportive and my in-laws are around and is constantly making different, different things that they send to me. So, I think when you have a lot of people around you, it's obviously much easier because you know, there's somebody taking care of you, somebody taking care of your mood swings. And even if you have had a very bad day, you just have them around. But yes, I would say that emotionally there is a lot happening sometimes, you don't understand it. There are days when I wanna cry as though nothing has happened. It's just very, it's hormonal, it's normal. But at that point, you're like, what is happening and why is it happening to me? So yeah, I think these things are there. But overall, I would say that most days are good when it comes to mood.

On qualities she wants her child to inherit from her and Vatsal

Vatsal has great qualities. I think there are so many things like he's very caring, he's very calm, he is very patient, he's very intelligent, he has a lot of knowledge. I think the best thing about him is that he really can remember people and their names so well, that is something that I lack like I mostly get lost. He definitely has a better memory than I have. So this is something that I don't want my child to have from my side. He or she should get this aspect from Vatsal. But overall, obviously, we just want our child to be happy. Honestly, a healthy baby is the only thing that we are thinking about. But yeah, if I have to think of quality, I think these would be the things that I would want my child to inherit from Vatsal, his caring nature.

On Vatsal being supportive

Vatsal has been super, super supportive, he's always been supportive. He's somebody who's always been there for me emotionally, physically. I know that if I call him and if he's out somewhere and if he can sense that there's something wrong or I may need him, he'll just leave everything and come. So sometimes when he's shooting, I'm scared to call him because I'm like, 'Oh my God, he'll just get so concerned that he'll probably want to leave which I don't want.' So, he's just always there for me and now I think it has become like 100 times more where even if I need something in the other room, he's like, 'No, no, wait, I'll get it. Don't get up, I'll do it for you. What do you need? Where do you want to go?' And all the mood swings and everything that happens. I think he's so understanding that I don't really have to explain. He just knows that yes, I'm going through a lot physically and emotionally and it's just been going so smoothly with him. Touchwood.

The thoughts during pregnancy

I thought I'll have a lot of cravings. I don't. I'm a big foodie but I have become a non-foodie in this phase. Also because I had a lot of nausea in the earlier stage of my pregnancy, I could hardly eat anything. Now it's better, but nothing extreme. The only thing probably which is intense is right now when I'm walking wherever I'm going I am so careful because I just want to make sure that the pregnancy is healthy and everything goes fine. So I've been just taking more care of myself than I would normally, in terms of whatever I'm eating, whatever I'm putting on my skin, my workouts, and my pregnancy classes, my entire focus right now has become the child. And the best thing about it is the kicks, whenever I start feeling the kicks especially, which is the whole night, I love it and I think this is what I'm gonna miss after delivery. I'm gonna miss the kicks. But obviously, I'll have the child in my hand, so that'll be a different experience altogether.

Who's going to be a stricter parent and who's the calmer one?

Vatsal is going to be the chilled parent whom the child will love because he will pamper the child definitely much more than I will. I think I'll be the strict one also because I know that he's going to be the calmer one. I feel it's my responsibility to become a little strict so that there's a good balance. That's what we're thinking. Now let's see what happens when the child comes, but I'll definitely be more strict.

