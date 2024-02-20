Ishita Dutta has been on cloud nine ever since she embraced motherhood. From making his little son Vaayu's Christmas special to taking him on a trip, the actress makes sure that his kiddo enjoys every moment. He has recently completed six months. A few hours ago, Ishita shared a video wherein she is introducing solids to Vaayu.

Ishita Dutta makes Vaayu eat solid meals

Ishita Dutta keeps giving a glimpse of her parenting on social media. This time, the Drishyam fame has shared a few tips for new parents who are about to introduce solid meals to their little kids. Dropping a short clip wherein Ishita consistently tries to make Vaayu have food, the actress highlights how she succeeded in feeding his son after days of effort.

In the mini vlog, she underlines, "Hey, guys, welcome to my vlog. And this vlog is introducing solids to Vayu. And as you can see, this is going great. While introducing solids, you must remember that there should be not any kind of distraction. No books, no games, no dancing, no playing, no singing. Just you, the baby and the food. And that's how they learn."

Ishita also mentions, "As you can see. Humne aisa kuchh bhi nahi kiya hai. Aur agar Vaayu ka haath khane ke andar aa gaya (We have not done anything like that. And if Vaayu's hand is in the food), then it is holi for us which we absolutely enjoy and adore. Well, Vaayu is very fair. Whether it's Dadi or nani, papa or mama, everybody has to dance, and everybody has to entertain. After days and days of mehnat, finally, there was one day where Vaayu ate without any distraction. Moral of the story is try and try. And one day, you will definitely succeed. Happy parenting."

Apart from sharing the video, Ishita Dutta writes, "Introducing solids to vaayu has been a fun task… yes it has been tough, yes I sometimes lost patience but the trick is to keep trying. Things to remember 1. Never force feed the baby 2. Let the baby get messy 3. Interact with your child, tell her/him stories, read a book. 4. 3 day rule where u try any new food item that you introduce for at least 3 days to check for possible allergies. It was new for me too, made mistakes but here I am 1 month later still struggling but happy that most days he enjoys his food. Happy Parenting."

For the unversed, Vatsal Sheth And Ishita Dutta joyfully embarked on the adventure of parenthood following the birth of their first baby on June 19 last year.

