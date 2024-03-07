How did Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta organize Vaayu's essentials? A peek into their daily routine

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth began their journey into parenthood last year with the arrival of their first child in July 2023. Since then, they have wholeheartedly embraced their roles as parents, devoting themselves to fulfilling parental duties and cherishing every precious moment with their little one.

Organizing essentials: A peek into Vaayu's daily life

Ishita Dutta opened up about her journey into parenthood, offering fans an intimate look into their lives with their son, Vaayu, born in July 2023. The celebrity couple has been sharing their parenting experiences on social media, giving followers a glimpse into the joys and challenges of raising a child.

Recently, Ishita took to YouTube to showcase the careful organization of her son's essentials in a vlog. She shared insights into their daily routines and parenting strategies. The Drishyam actress demonstrated the thoughtful arrangement of Vaayu's crib, emphasizing its versatility to adapt to the growing needs of their little one. Notably, she expressed her decision to keep Vaayu close, opting for a smaller arrangement to ensure he remains in their room during the early months.

Parenting tips: From diapers to wardrobe

She also highlighted the convenience of a diaper-changing station, a lifesaver for her and her family, especially considering post-delivery challenges. Ishita shared, "So, to all the new moms, if you have space, I think it's a very useful product, and I highly recommend it."

Ishita provided a peek into Vaayu's wardrobe and toy collection, underlining the importance of monitoring diaper usage as a helpful indicator of a well-fed baby. Drawing on advice from fellow mothers and friends, she acknowledged the support she received in choosing the right products for her parenting journey.

Shared responsibilities: Vatsal's involvement

Addressing Vatsal's involvement, Ishita revealed that he had taken a short break from work to spend quality time with their son, showcasing the couple's commitment to shared parenting responsibilities.

The actress candidly shared her experiences in soothing Vaayu during challenging times, noting that the baby finds comfort sleeping on her. Singing and car rides emerged as effective techniques, with Ishita stressing the significance of love and patience in the settling process.

As Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth continue to navigate the beautiful chaos of parenthood, fans can expect more endearing moments and valuable insights into their parenting journey through the couple's heartwarming social media updates.

