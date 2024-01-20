PICS: Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth's son Vaayu completes 6 months; couple hosts Annaprashan ceremony

Vatsal Seth And Ishita Dutta reflect major couple goals, and their love story is no less than a fairytale. The pair joyfully embarked on the adventure of parenthood following the birth of their first baby on June 19 last year. Thanks to their active social media presence, fans have received many surprising and 'awwdorable' heartfelt glimpses of their parenting experiences.

Recently, Ishita and Vatsal shared pictures from their baby boy's Annaprashan ceremony.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth host their little munchkin's Annaprashan ceremony

Ishita and Vatsal always manage to capture our hearts with their amazing onscreen performances and PDA moments. Just recently, Ishita shared some adorable pictures of her son, Vaayu, from his Annaprashan ceremony. They both posted these sweet snaps on Instagram, and it's just too cute to handle!

The first photo captures the pure essence of Ishita's motherhood, melting hearts instantly. Little Vaayu, dressed in a cheerful yellow kurta and white pajama, joyfully takes his first bite of rice while his loving mother showers him with countless kisses. The post also includes some snapshots from this special occasion, featuring the actress' sister, Tanushree Dutta. Treating fans with a sneak peek into the auspicious ceremony of Vaayu, the Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar actress wrote, “Happy 6 months my baby."

Explaining the significance of the Annaprashan ceremony, Ishita Dutta penned. "Vaayu’s Annaprashan ceremony For those who don’t know it’s a Bengali traditional ceremony which also known as the rice ceremony where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time Off course the baby is too small to eat so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavours."

Speaking of the couple's look, Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta did not fail to own their traditional outfits elegantly yet again. The former wore a navy blue printed kurta and white pyjama while the Drishyam actress opted for a royal red saree, thereby radiating charm and grace. By pairing her saree with a matching blouse, she has shown us that such a style is still a fashion statement that can make you shine in a crowd. To add more elegance to her traditional look, Ishita Dutta wore gold jewelry.

Bobby Deol and others shower love

After Ishita Dutta shared happy moments from Vaayu's Annaprashan ceremony, fans reacted to the photos, showering love and best wishes. Animal actor Booby Deol also commented and dropped red heart emojis. A comment read, "Congratulations to my chotu cute super boy Jai maa kamakhya love from Guwahati Assam." One of the fans wrote, "Happy Annaprashan, what did the baby pick ?"

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth's love story

Ishita Datta and Vatsal Sheth crossed paths while working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar. As time went by, their on-screen connection blossomed into a genuine love story, bringing their reel-life moments into reality. In November 2017, surrounded by their loved ones, the couple exchanged heartfelt wedding vows, sealing their bond forever.

In terms of the career front, Ishita Dutta was last seen in the film Drishyam 2, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. On the other hand, fans saw Vatsal in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.

