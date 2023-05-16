Kajol attends parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's baby shower; See EXCLUSIVE PICS from celebration

Parents-to-be Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are on cloud nine since they announced their pregnancy and have been enjoying every day of this beautiful phase. The duo announced their pregnancy by sharing adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. In those pictures, the daddy-to-be was seen planting a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. With a perfect sunset view in the backdrop, their pictures look all things cute. Along with the pictures, the couple wrote, "Baby on Board" followed by a red heart emoji.

Vatsal and Ishita's baby shower PICS:

Now, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth recently hosted a grand baby shower in the city on the occasion of Mother's Day, May 14. This celebration was attended by family members and the couple's close friends. This adorable pair also interacted with the paparazzi and Vatsal was seen giving a sweet kiss on Ishita's baby bump. For the celebration, Ishita wore a beautiful pink saree, whereas Vatsal opted for a white kurta and pajama.

Now Pinkvilla exclusively got hands on a few pictures from Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's baby shower. Kajol, who is close to the couple, also attended Ishita and Vatsal's baby shower. She was captured as she hugged the parents-to-be who were beaming with joy. Kajol wore a simple yellow outfit as she marked her presence at the event. In these snaps, we also see Vatsal and Ishita doing pooja ahead of their baby shower and posing for the pictures.

Take a look at their PICS here-

About Ishita and Vatsal:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. The duo met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. Ishita and Vatsal are one of the most adored duos in the showbiz world and enjoy a massive number of followers. On the professional front, Ishita Dutta was last seen in Drishyam 2.

