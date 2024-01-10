'Aap Bahar aake bigboss na khele plz:' Rashami Desai to Vicky Jain's mother while supporting Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been creating headlines while staying inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. The married couple often engage in verbal fights and heated arguments. The two share a turbulent relationship and often end up becoming one of the major highlights of the reality show.

Recently, actress Rashami Desai has strongly supported Ankita Lokhande and apparently criticized Vicky Jain's mother.

Rashami Desai bashes Vicky Jain's mother on social media

Ever since Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 as contestants, Rashami Desai has missed no opportunity to support them. The Uttaran actress often shares her opinions on the couple's game in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. This time, Rashami showed up supporting Ankita and Vicky in probably the strongest way.

Sharing a throwback picture with the Pavitra Rishta fame, Rashami penned a note speaking in favor of Ankita. She wrote, "Tuff time stay strong. Stay the way u are. I love you for being u. U have been thru Manny changes and it's not only for u. The contribution of ur love and the person u love is equally important. U have earned everything with ur hard hardship and became #ankitalokhande virast main mila fearless attitude ne tujhe banaya hai."

Adding more, Rashami wrote, "And I really love u so much. U never needed this. But with lot of love u have accepted and hope family will surly understand the show will get over and it's not about ankita."

Further, slamming Vicky Jain's mother for her opinions on Ankita and Vicky's marriage and their game, Rashami Desai asked his mom not to play Bigg Boss in the outer world. The note read, "It's about both of them. They are mature enough to handle. And I know aunty aap ko shayad bura lage. Par vo dono mere dost Hai. They are part of #bigboss and Contestant. Aap Bahar aake bigboss na khele plz. Zindagi abhi baaki hai mere dost @lokhandeankita @realvikasjainn"

Does Vicky Jain's mother hurt Ankita Lokhnade by her words?

As per the latest promo released by Colors TV on their official social media handle, Vicky Jain's mom, Ramjana Jain, is all set to enter the controversial house. While she had fun conversations with other contestants, she had a serious talk with Ankita Lokhande. Vicky's mother revealed that Mr Jain called Ankita's mother when he came across the incident wherein she hit Vicky on national television.

He asked Lokhande's mom, "Tumne laat maari thi na, papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiya aur pucha tum apne pati ko aise laat maarti thi. (When you kicked Vicky, his father called your mother to ask her if she would also kick her husband like that?)."

Mrs Jain on Ankita Lokhnade regretting her marriage with Vicky Jain

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked Ranjana Jain about her thoughts on Ankita's statement, where she apparently regretted tying the knot with Vicky. Landing a reply, she said that getting hitched to Ankita was Vicky's decision, and we were not in support.

Further, she said it was his responsibility, and they had nothing to do with it. Lastly, Ranjana Jain expressed her trust in her son and added how he can take care of his relationships.

