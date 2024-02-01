Actor Shantanu Maheshwari loses Rs 5 lakh in bank fraud; says ‘very tiring and exhausting’

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, known for his work in Bollywood movies and TV shows, has lost Rs 5 lakh to online fraud. The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star took to social media to inform that he had fallen prey to a bank fraud scheme. He revealed the unsettling information on Instagram, highlighting that an unauthorized card had been generated on his AXIS bank account without his consent. Additionally, changes were made to his registered email ID, phone number, and address, all occurring without his knowledge.

The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his new film Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu which is slated to hit the theatres in April, said that after realizing that he lost the money, he contacted the customer care service for help, but did not get any assistance from them.

Shantanu Maheshwari loses Rs 5 lakh!

In an interview with Telly Talk, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “It was around a ₹5 lakh transaction that the fraudster did from my credit card. So I kept trying the customer care people, but they hung up on me twice. Sometimes it takes 45 minutes.”

Maheshwari further added, "My card no longer contains my address and phone number. Additionally, a new card was issued to my bank account without my awareness. I received no notification regarding the creation of the new card, the ongoing transactions, or the alteration of my phone number."

Discovering the fraudulent transactions

Furthermore, Shantanu mentioned that he was at a restaurant attempting to pay the bill when he gave his card. The actor realized that he had exceeded the limit and upon checking, discovered irregularities in his account. He got to know that someone else was spending money from his credit card.

Shantanu Maheshwari detailed the immediate actions he took upon discovering the fraud. He revealed that he promptly reached out to customer care to verify the situation, initially attributing it to a potential technical glitch. The customer care representative inquired if he wished to block all three cards, to which he responded, “Where did this third one come from? I only have two cards.” It dawned on him then that his card had been cloned. Subsequently, he filed a complaint with the cyber cell and visited his bank's branch in Kandivali to register a formal complaint.

Seeking swift action from Axis Bank

In his recent post on social media, Shantanu Maheshwari tagged Axis Bank and wrote, “Unbelievable! My Axis bank account was hit by fraud - a card generated without my knowledge, no OTP received, and my registered email and phone no. changed without any verification! Would really appreciate taking swift action to restore security and resolve this unsettling situation.”

Maheshwari eventually received communication from the bank, informing him that he needed to settle the amount owed to them. He couldn't comprehend why, considering it was due to a technical error on their part.

