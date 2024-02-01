Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vora reunite

Bigg Boss 17 garnered attention for its fun and drama. Following the conclusion of the show, Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, reunited with his fellow contestants such as Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, and Navid Sole.

They shared their joy on their Instagram handles, treating fans to a plethora of photos and videos capturing their reunion. The group posed for the cameras, offering glimpses of behind-the-scenes moments. A video showcased Navid, Jigna, and Rinku having a great time sharing a meal at a restaurant.

Netizens' reaction on their reunion

Netizens expressed their delight at seeing them together, showering them with love on social media. One user commented, "This is so cute! Happy to see them together. Please reunite with Mannara and Abhishek as well. We want the whole group." Another user said, "Munawar didn’t forget the fact that Rinku and Jigna were always with him on his journey."

The post- Bigg Boss 17 reunion

Recently, contestants from Bigg Boss 17, including Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vora, were spotted together. Dhawan and Vora expressed their happiness for Munawar winning the show. Navid, Dhawan, and Vora graciously posed for pictures with the paparazzi and interacted with them.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 contestants reunion video:

About the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

The controversial reality show concluded on January 28 with Munawar Faruqui declared as the season's winner. The top five finalists were Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek, and Munawar Faruqui. Along with the trophy, Munawar also won a car and a cash prize of 50 lakhs. Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

Munawar Faruqui once again grabbed attention when he received a warm welcome in Dongri. A large crowd of fans gathered to celebrate his victory, showering him with cheers and applause. The reality show champion shared videos and pictures of this event on his social media platform. According to a report, an FIR was filed against a drone camera operator who recorded the Bigg Boss 17 victory celebration of Munawar Faruqui.

