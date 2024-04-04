Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

Best known for his role as Anokhe Lal Saxena in the sitcom drama Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Saanand Verma has now become a household name. Recently, the actor made a shocking revelation about his childhood and revealed being sexually exploited at a young age. Opening up about his scary experience, Saanand mentioned it as the worst nightmare of his life.

Saanand Verma shares horrifying incident from his past

While taking to the Times Now/Telly Talk India, Saanand Verma recalled that he was sexually exploited in a cricket match. The actor shared that they were poor, and his father hardly managed to give him a white t-shirt, pants, and a cheap bat. Saanand commented that he desired to be a cricketer and tried to play the sport in Patna, Bihar. He stated, "There was a big guy there who tried to sexually exploit me. I was so scared that I ran away from there. Since then, I never thought about cricket again."

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame also remarked that sexual exploitation and harassment have an impact on a child's mind forever. Verma admitted that whatever happened to him during his childhood is still a terrible memory to him. Saanand added, "It is a pain that never goes away, but the thing is. You have to overcome it and move forward."

Saanand Verma on the casting couch in the industry

Apart from talking about his scary childhood incident, Saanand Verma discussed the casting couch prevalent in the entertainment industry. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame remarked, "Casting couch exists here. I can't get two opinions on this, but fortunately, nothing like this has ever happened to me." Moreover, the actor expressed that many of his co-actors and workers faced such situations.

For the uninitiated, Saanand Verma has worked in several shows besides Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, such as Lapataganj, Sacred Games, and Gupp Chupp, among others. He has also appeared in movies such as Mardaani, Raid, Mission Raniganj, and others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

