Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame Shubhangi Atre opens up on being stereotyped, desire to work with Balaji Telefilms

During a special interview with TellyChakkar, actress Shubhangi Atre discussed the common stereotype that arises when there is a limited platform for exposure. Shubhangi also expressed her eagerness to collaborate once again with Ektaa Kapoor's production house, Balaji Telefilms, as she had previously worked with them before joining the cast of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.

Shubhangi Atre's opinion on being stereotyped

Shubhangi Atre who is essaying the role of Angoori Bhabhi, in the most loved show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, shared her opinion on being stereotyped as she believes that taking a break after doing one character is important.

She goes on to explain how these stereotypes used to function in a time when audiences had limited platforms for exposure. However, in today's scenario, things have changed. Even celebrities are well-versed in handling such situations. She describes it as, “Social media has given a lot of exposure where actors can show their different avatars everyday! So stereotyping is not as easy as it was earlier.”

The actress decided to take a brief hiatus from the show Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai as she needed to travel to the USA to ensure her daughter's smooth settlement there. Surprisingly, she returned before anyone could even notice her absence.

Shubhangi Atre’s desire to work in Balaji Telefilms

When the actress was asked about if she misses working with Ektaa Kapoor’s banner, Balaji Telefilms, she responded with grace and said, “Of course, it is home to me. If I am given an opportunity I will definitely work with them.” Before replacing Shilpa Shinde, Atre had previously worked in many daily soaps under Balaji Telefilms banner. Some of which were the biggest hits of their time, like, Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she played Palchinn Basu and Kasturi.

Shubhangi’s views on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

Shubhangi joined the popular TV show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, which had high TRP, replacing Shilpa Shinde who played the role of Angoori Bhabhi. With confidence and ease, Shubhangi seamlessly took over the show from where Shilpa left off. When asked about her experience on the lighthearted show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi shared her thoughts, expressing that she never gets bored of it. She mentioned that every week brings a new story to portray, allowing her to wear different outfits and explore new aspects. Shubhangi strongly believes that as an actor, it is crucial to constantly explore and try new things.

Moving ahead, coincidentally Shubhangi Atrea has replaced Shilpa Shinde twice. The first time she replaced her in the popular sitcom, Chidiya Ghar and after three years she again replaced her in BJGPH.

Shubhangi on her struggles

Shubhangi mentioned that her career journey has been smoother compared to others. She expressed gratitude for being able to come to Mumbai directly for auditions, avoiding the struggles many face. Describing the same she said, “I am blessed. Unlike many out there who come to Mumbai and have seen a life of struggle, I came to Mumbai directly to shoot. I was called for an audition after c liked my work. So I came to pursue my dreams. However, it is not that I haven’t seen rejections. I have had my share of rejections too.”

