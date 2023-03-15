EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Shubhangi Atre on separation from husband and if it affects work

Popular television actress, Shubhangi Atre has been in the entertainment industry for some time now. The actress rose to fame with her stint as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. Recently, the actress was in the news for separation from her husband Piyush Poorey after 19 years of marriage. She confirmed the news and said that it was not an easy decision. Post this, the actress got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla where she opened up about dealing with issues in her personal life and how she is managing her career amidst this.

‘Actor has to learn to get into the role and forget personal issues’

Talking about the current phase in her life, where she is dealing with the separation, she shared that it is neither easy nor difficult to forget personal issues and get into the role of the character in front of the camera. She said, “Whenever I’m in the getup of Angoori Bhabhi, I tend to forget everything. I’m Angoori bhabhi as soon as I’m in that outfit, my brain functions like that only.” Shubhangi also shared that when she was new in the industry she had difficulties in dealing with personal issues and not letting her work get affected by them. But over time she learned to balance it and she believes every actor must learn this. She also confesses that it gets exhausting at times.

Shubhangi Atre on her separation from husband Piyush

Shubhangi and Piyush Poorey have been married since 2003 and the couple has a teenage daughter, Ashi. The actress had earlier stated that she and her husband have been living separately for more than a year and after trying their best to make things work, they decided to call it quits. On being asked if she had apprehension about sharing the news of her separation publicly or whether she believes it can affect the work, the actress confidently replies, “Right now, I’m just focusing on my work.”

Watch the full interview here:

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

A comedy show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been on air since 2015. The show recently celebrated the completion of 2000 episodes running successfully for 8 years. Besides Shubhangi Atre as Angoori bhabhi, the show casts Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti, and Vidisha Srivastava as Anita bhabhi. The show airs on &TV and streams on ZEE5.

