Eid-al-Adha 2023 EXCLUSIVE: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai's Aasif Sheikh recalls memories from ancestral Varanasi home

Aasif Sheikh, best known for his role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, is filled with joy and anticipation as he celebrates the festival of Eid. From engaging in the peaceful practice of offering Namaz to cherishing precious moments with beloved family and friends, every detail of the occasion was meticulously planned by the actor. His heart brims with nostalgia as he fondly recalls the extravagant and unforgettable Eid celebrations held in his ancestral home nestled in the vibrant city of Varanasi.

Aasif Sheikh recalls his childhood Eid memories

Speaking about the Eid festivities, Aasif Sheikh joyfully shares these exclusive details with Pinkvilla, "The magic of festivals in small towns and cities is simply enchanting. Witnessing the heartfelt dedication and efforts put into making the day truly extraordinary is a delight in itself. Varanasi holds a special place in my heart as it is my parents' ancestral home, and I have such vivid memories of the grand celebrations at our beloved Dada ji's Haveli. Our family was large, and we warmly welcomed relatives and friends from near and far, creating a joyful gathering of hundreds. The entire day was a feast for the senses, with abundant and delicious food from dawn till dusk. Our elders showered us with generous Eidi, and those cherished moments from the early 1980s are etched in my mind as if they happened yesterday. Although the nature of celebrations may have evolved, the spirit of togetherness and celebration still radiates with equal enthusiasm."

Aasif Sheikh on this year's Eid celebration

About the celebrations this year, the 58-year-old added, “Festivals fill my heart with pure delight! They are precious moments of joy and togetherness where you bond with your loved ones and indulge in mouthwatering delicacies. This upcoming Eid celebration will be no exception! I will be at home, surrounded by my dear family and friends, savouring the heavenly delights of sheer kurma and aromatic biryani. And that’s not all. No festival feels complete without celebrating it alongside my beloved Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai family. The set of the show has become my second home, and the entire crew feels like my extended family. Just like every year, I will be treating them to a scrumptious homemade biryani the following day, spreading the joy and flavours of the festive season. So, let the festivities begin."

Talking about the show, it has been successfully entertaining the audience for the past several years. Alongside Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitashv Gour and Vidisha Srivastava play pivotal roles in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The sitcom airs every Monday to Friday at 10:30 PM on &TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 12: Pooja Bhatt breaks down to Akanksha Puri betraying Abhishek Malhan; 5 top moments