Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are enjoying Ramadan and spending time with their families during the pious month. Through their vlogs, the duo keeps giving a peek into their Ramzan festivities and Iftar preparations. The couple has already expressed their gratefulness towards the Almighty as Ruhaan has his first Ramzan this year. Recently, Shoaib shared a vlog in which we can see him helping Dipika in the kitchen and going shopping with his mom.

Ruhaan gets a special Eidi from aunt Saba

In the first minutes of the vlog, Dipika shared that she avoids wearing jewelry, even bangles, and earrings so that Ruhaan doesn't get hurt. She stated that she would avoid the jewelry for a few more months and then buy new earrings. Meanwhile, Ruhaan received a special Eidi from her aunt Saba. The Eidi was basically a hamper consisting of clothes, shoes, and a few other things.

Shoaib Ibrahim goes shopping with his mom

Later in the vlog, we see Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar step out of the house to go shopping. They go to the market with their family and buy many items. Meanwhile, the Sasural Simar Ka actress spent some quality time with her son Ruhaan.

Shoaib Ibrahim helps Dipika Kakar prepare delicious dishes

The highlight of the vlog was Shoaib Ibrahim helping Dipika Kakar prepare food. Praising her husband and one of his habits, Dipika said, "Yeh Shoaib ki badi cute si aur smart si aadat hai. Toh wo na observe bahut karte hain. Apna aaram se sofe pe lete rahnege, apne phone pe rahenge, lekin unki awareness poori rehti hai ki iske saath koi hai help karne ke liye yaa nahi hai (This is Shoaib's very cute and smart behavior. So, he observes a lot. He will be lying comfortably on the sofa, or be on his phone, but he remains aware if there is someone to help me or not)."

She added, "Agar hai toh wo aadha inch bhi nahi hilenge. Aur agar nahi hai toh bolne ki zarurat nahi padti, khud hi aa jaate hain (If there is someone, then he will not move even half an inch. And if no one's there, then there is no need to speak; he comes on his own)." Lastly, the vlog ended with the family having Iftar together.

About Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar

Have you ever heard of real romance turning into a real-life connection? Well, it happened with Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar as their love blossomed on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. Since then, the duo has been together, treating fans with their enchanting real-life chemistry as partners. They first met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka in 2011, and eventually, their on-screen chemistry turned out to be charming.

Soon, there were rumors all around about the dating between Dipika and Shoaib, but they denied the speculations and kept their relationship under wraps until 2016. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in 2018. Ditching the idea of a grand wedding ceremony, the two got married in a private Nikah ceremony in Bhopal.

In 2023, the couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy in July. They lovingly named him Ruhaan, and the couple keeps sharing heartwarming pictures with their little bundle of joy on social media.

On the professional front, Shoaib Ibrahim was last seen as a contestant on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Well, it has been years since Dipika has been away from the screens, and she is currently enjoying the motherhood phase.

