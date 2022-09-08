International Literacy Day EXCLUSIVE: Critical to remind people that literacy is their right, Shubhangi Atre
September 8 is observed as International Literacy Day and Shubhangi Atre feels education improvises one's standard of living.
September 8 is observed as International Literacy Day. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about the importance of education and how its the basic human right of the citizens. The initiative is an effort to encourage communities, individuals, and societies to enjoy the right to education. On this day, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to actress Shubhangi Atre to understand her opinion about this specific day.
The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress, Shubhangi Atre seen as Angoori Bhabi shared, "I was proud to be born in a family where education was always prioritized my father Roopnarayan Atre is a Public Works Department officer, due to the job I moved to many areas around Indore and during these days finished my graduation from Holkar College and later pursued an MBA degree in DAVV University. My sister Pooja Pare is also an analyst at a Multinational company."
Speaking further about International Literacy Day, Shubhangi Atre said, "Education boosts confidence in one's life and improves the standard of living. It is very important to raise awareness about the importance of literacy as a matter of human rights and dignity all over the world and I am happy that we have some special days like Literacy Day. It is essential to raise global awareness about literacy issues and support campaigns that increase literacy for all people."
"In a huge country like India, reminding people that literacy is their right is critical. Now that social media has made the job much easier. We must pledge to educate at least one Indian because "charity begins at home, and gradually, we will be no less than anyone," concluded Shubhangi Atre.
