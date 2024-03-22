Shubhangi Atre, popularly known as the adorable Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, is quite different from her onscreen persona. While Angoori Bhabi looks effortlessly beautiful, the actress playing the character, Shubhangi, takes extra care to maintain her body and remain fit. She believes that when a person feels good inside, they look good outside. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actress shared her diet plan, talked about her fitness, and more.

Shubhangi Atre on maintaining a healthy lifestyle

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress said, "I believe that being fit isn't just about the body; it's also about having a healthy state of mind. If I'm not mentally well, it's hard to look good on the outside. So, I make sure to eat right at the right times and incorporate yoga and stretching into my routine. When I feel good inside, it reflects on how I look outside. I've learned that focusing on inner peace and happiness matters more than just outward beauty."





Shubhangi Atre's diet

As far as her diet is concerned, she is a pure vegetarian and seeks advice from her sister, who is a dietitian. Shubhangi added, "I never overeat; I prefer eating small portions rather than stuffing myself. I've found that intermittent fasting has made a significant difference in my body, so I followed it for a few months. Of course, there are cheat days sometimes."

Shubhangi Atre's breakfast

Talking about her breakfast preferences, the actress stated that she starts her day with detox water before eating anything else. She said, "My daily routine typically starts with detox water, followed by fruits and nuts for breakfast."

Shubhangi Atre's lunch

After having a light breakfast, Atre prefers keeping her lunch light, too. She said, "I go for one chapati with green vegetables for lunch. For my protein intake, I include a bowl of lentils or kidney beans. In the summers, I have buttermilk."

Shubhangi Atre on her evening snack and dinner

Atre makes sure to include protein and good fats in her diet and curb harmful carbs and calories. She also goes for healthy snacking and light dinner. The talented actress mentioned, "In the evening, I snack on fruits and black coffee, and for dinner, I keep it very light."

Shubhangi Atre on performing Yoga

Shubhangi Atre also takes time out of her busy schedule for yoga. She said, "When you're disciplined and manage your time well, you know what your body needs. So, it becomes quite easy. While I can't work out every day, I manage to do it two or three times a week, but I make sure to do stretching and Yoga every single day."

Shubhangi Atre comments on her beauty

With her unwavering focus on health and discipline, the actress has managed to look quite graceful and maintain her body. She is often referred to as her daughter's elder sister as she looks too young to be a mother to a teenager. Talking about the same, Atre said, "These compliments make me feel good and motivated to keep working on myself. I'll definitely keep that in mind and continue improving myself."



She added, "Being an actor is a constant battle. It's not like you look fit or good one day, and that's it. You have to stay fit, look good, and stay energetic every single day. It's a continuous battle, and you have to keep rediscovering yourself. This applies not just to actors but to everyone. It's important to keep exploring and reinventing yourself regularly," she said.

Shubhangi Atre on music therapy

And to help her overcome this battle, she has taken refuge in Yoga, meditation, and music. Shubhangi said, "These are like nourishment for my soul. I listen to a lot of music, and my music preferences change depending on my mood. Some days, I listen to Sufi music; other days, I enjoy country music, and sometimes I'm in the mood for romantic songs. It all depends on how I'm feeling. Dancing and traveling are like medicine for me; they're essential for my well-being."

About Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre made her television debut with Kasauti Zindagi Kay and played the lead role in Kasturi opposite Karan Patel. In 2013, she replaced Shilpa Shinde in Chhidiya Ghar and also replaced her in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 as Angoori Manmohan Tiwari. In no time, Atre won the hearts of the audiences and ruled the TV screens as everyone's favorite Angoori Bhabhi.

