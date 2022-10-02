Gandhi Jayanti 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Aasif Sheikh and other TV celebs pay tribute to Bapu's ideologies

October 2 marks the birth anniversary of India's renowned leader, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly called Mahatma Gandhi or Bapu. He struggled for India's freedom and inspired the world with his simple living and high thinking. Remembering the ‘Father of the Nation’ and his teachings and ideologies, here are a few actors paying their tribute to him.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Aasif Sheikh exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.’ That is something I have internalized. It means don’t be afraid to live life and try something new. Let life be the reason you are living. It teaches us that one should live life to the fullest and there is learning throughout our journey, and we must not be afraid to live our lives. Do things that one always wanted to and learn throughout the years you live. So whenever I feel bogged down, I step back and start focusing on things that make me happy –travel, yoga, spending time with family or even going out and meeting friends. That way, it helps me find a balance and live my life to the fullest."