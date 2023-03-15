EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shubhangi Atre talks about Deepesh Bhan’s shocking demise; Says 'Life is very fragile and...'

Popular actress Shubhangi Atre has been a part of the showbiz world for quite a long time now. However, the actress has been a part of many popular shows in the past but her stint in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai made her a household name. Besides this, she is quite on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shubhangi opened up about how she went through Deepesh Bhan’s shocking demise.

Shubhangi Atre talks about Deepesh Bhan’s shocking demise

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shubhangi was asked that the untimely demise of Deepesh Bhan left everyone shocked but how did that incident affect her and changed her as a person. The actress said ‘Of course it did change everything. I still remember that he used to stay in my building and because of me he brought that flat. I told him to buy that flat because I thought he should come here, I will have a family and he will get married, then have a child. We used to meet everyday and if I am not going to the shoot then we were always snapped walking downstairs. But that I understood that life is very fragile and we are just that Internet pop-ups.’

Shubhangi further said that ‘I listen to Sadhguru and that I understood the meaning that we are here for very limited time so its better to help each other, love each other, accept each other and to just live life with honesty and positivity.’

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai

A comedy show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai has been on air since 2015. The show recently celebrated the completion of 2000 episodes running successfully for 8 years. Besides Shubhangi Atre as Angoori bhabhi, the show casts Aasif Sheikh as Vibhuti, and Vidisha Srivastava as Anita bhabhi. The show airs on &TV and streams on ZEE5.

