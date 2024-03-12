Bharti Singh keeps giving a sneak peek into her personal life through her daily vlogs. The popular comedienne not only shares her candid experiences about life but also reveals some useful tips with her fans via her videos. In her recent vlog, Bharti's son Golla, aka Laksh Limbachiyaa, steals the limelight. She shared how her little boy had hurt her neck with his sharp nails.

Bharti Singh's son scratches her neck

In one of her recent vlogs, Bharti Singh was seen spending quality time with her little son Golla. The comedienne made him say his name and a few other things. Meanwhile, Golla and their pet dog shared a sweet moment when they kissed adorably. Later, Bharti said, "Aaj main subah subah naha ke taiyaar ho gayi hun. Aaj bahut saare kaam hain (Today I took a bath early in the morning and got ready. There is a lot of work today)."

Giving a brief about the scratches she received from Golla on her neck, Bharti explained, "Main baat karte waqt gala mein haath isiliye rakh rahi hun kyunki log munh dikhane ke kaabil nahi rehte, main apna gala dikhane ke kaabil nahi rahi (I am keeping my hand on my neck while talking because people are not capable of showing their face, I am not capable of showing my neck)."

The next moment, she focused her camera on the scratches and showed how Golla clapper clawed her. Bharti further stated, "Aise nails koi aur maarke de na, munh tod dun mai. Lekin yeh toh apne bachche hain yaar. Pata nahi chalta kis waqt maar dete hain (If someone else hits me with such nails, I will break his face. But these are our children, friends. I don't know what time he did so)."

Bharti Singh explained that initially, she did not notice any marks on her neck, but she felt a burning sensation when she applied soap while taking a bath. Later, in her vlog, the comedienne expressed gratitude for owning a house in Mumbai.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa calls Golla 'ziddi'

As the vlog continued, Bharti noticed that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, arrived shirtless in her frame. The latter was trying to get Golla out of the sink, where he had been playing with water for a long time. Haarsh told Bharti, "Aadhe ghante se baith ke pata nahi nal ke saamne kya kar raha hai. Itni zid karta hai pata nahi maa pe hi gaya hai yeh pura (I don't know what he has been doing in the sink in front of the tap for the last half an hour. He is so stubborn; he has inherited it from his mother)."

After a while, Haarsh asked Bharti to take Golla away from the tap. Pointing at Golla, he said, "Iss aadmi ko dekh yaar. Yeh nahi maan raha. Yeh kam se kam aadhe ghante se udhar baitha hua hai aur kaise hum usko hatate hain toh yeh maanta nahi hai. Aur agar hum uthate hain toh tamashe karta hai yeh, chillata hai yeh (Look at this man. He is not ready to listen to anything. He has been sitting there for at least half an hour, and he is not moving. And if we try to move him away, he creates drama; he shouts)."

Apart from this, Bharti Singh revealed that she was doing a podcast episode with Shiv Thakare, and later, Golla also arrived at their office. Together, they had a fun time. On their way home, Bharti and her little son enjoyed the car ride.

