Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry has a special talent to slay whenever he is spotted at any event. Whenever he faces the camera, it means entertainment. Something similar happened when Orry was spotted last night after a fun podcast with the popular comedian duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti Singh and Haarsh LImbachiyaa will have Orry as the next celebrity on their podcast for their YouTube Channel, Bharti TV.

Orry, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa pose for shutterbugs

After recording the podcast with the liver, Orry, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were seen interacting with the paparazzi and obliging them with pictures. It is a mandate for Singh and Limbachiyaa to introduce the guests to their show through paparazzi. And when three entertaining personalities like Orry, Bharti, and Haarsh unite, the result has to be a lot of entertainment.

As the trio posed for the paparazzi, they cheered for them and also requested Orry to do his iconic pose with Bharti Singh. Bharti being Bharti was seen in her elements as she posed with Orry with full swag.

Take a look at Orry, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's video here:

Orry's newfound popularity

Orry rose to fame with his interview in a podcast wherein he stated that he works hard on himself implying working on his self-growth, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. On Koffee With Karan, Ananya Panday revealed that she wasn't aware of Orry's profession and had met him at parties. Gradually, social media was abuzz and intrigued with Orry and his lifestyle.

Viewers got to know more about Orry when he entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a guest. His interaction with the host of the show Salman Khan was hilarious and his funny revelations also shocked the viewers, making him quite popular and a talked-about celebrity.

