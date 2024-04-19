Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Nikki Tamboli is in pain! She is currently mourning the death of her friend, Shikha, who departed for heavenly abode. The Bigg Boss 14 fame shared a heartwrenching note remembering her close friend and also shared a short clip that captured their treasured moments. Nikki's lengthy note expressing her emotions on being left by her friend will make you emotional.

Nikki Tamboli is deeply grieved

Nikki Tamboli penned an emotional note on social media highlighting how her close friend Shikha's departure from the world has left a void in her life. The message underlined how Shikha was a friend in whom Nikki confided. The Bigg Boss 14 fame mentioned that the value of their friendship could not be measured.

Sharing the video featuring moments that she spent with Shikha, Nikki wrote, "WHY GOD WHY ?????? No no no….You can't leave me and go like this Now whom should I talk to 24/7 Who will take care of me, my sadness my heart You know I never open up and tell my problems and sadness to anyone It was only u and u my love whom I shared all my secrets which my other friends never knew what connection we had Now Whom should I open my heart with."

Have a look at Nikki Tamboli's post here:

Expressing her longing to have Shikha back, she added, "The value of our friendship is beyond measure. I’d pay anything to have you back for one more moment, for one more memory. I miss you. Saying goodbye this soon feels wrong. So instead, I’ll just say ‘I love you’ and know you are with me always. To the person who helped shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you for being the friend and confidante I needed in a time of change and growth. Your passing came too soon. I hope you are at peace. I miss you."

"When friendship leaves us through death, we feel cheated in life. Life doesn’t play fair, so I vow to win the game for us both. Tears fall freely over the death of my friend. Weeping for eternity would not convey the depths of my feelings of loss. Friendships formed in life are broken in death. The love we shared remains unbreakable," Nikki went on to say.

The 27-year-old actress concluded the note with the words, "To a friend who challenged me to step outside of my comfort zone and try new things. This world isn’t the same without you, but I am grateful for the time we had together. Pls come back Shikha this isn’t fair."

Nikki Tamboli's tribute to her close friend, who is no more, reflected her grief and emotions. The note highlighted how she will keep cherishing the bond she shared with Shikha. Nikki's words conveyed her profound sorrow, and she questioned why her friend had to leave so early.

About Nikki Tamboli

Through her participation in Bigg Boss 14, Nikki Tamboli earned a huge fan following and gained popularity among the viewers. Her powerful performance inside the house grabbed attention, and eventually, the 27-year-old emerged as the second runner-up. In fact, her fearless and assertive approach in the Bigg Boss house made her stand out.

After Bigg Boss 14, Nikki showcased her daring personality in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Although she could not make it to the finals, it solidified her status in the industry. Transitioning from modeling to acting, Nikki Tamboli has left an impressive mark in the Telugu and Tamil film industries with a string of hit films.

