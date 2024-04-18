Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s sister, Dimple, who was hospitalized more than a week ago and was put on a ventilator, is no more. The 45-year-old breathed her last on April 13. Times Now reported the news after talking to Jennifer.

The actress, who is mourning the death of her sister, shared how close they were and how difficult the situation is for her.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s sister passes away

A few days ago, we reported that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was traveling to her hometown as her sister, Dimple, who was a special needs individual, was hospitalized and on ventilator support. Times Now reported that Dimple’s BP was very low when she was hospitalized and she also had gallbladder stones.

As the hospital bill was increasing, her family decided to shift her to a government hospital. There, she was put on a ventilator again, but after two days, her condition improved. As her family's hope grew, she began suffering from breathing problems, and her condition deteriorated rapidly. Despite doctors' best efforts, she could not be saved.

Check out Jennifer's video with her sister here:

Talking to Times Now, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shared, "She was very attached to me. I still cannot accept that she is no more. Every day, Dimple and I spoke on video call." The actress often shared social media videos with her sister, which delighted her fans.

However, at the time of her sister's death, Jennifer couldn't be with her. She had traveled to Mumbai for a quick trip from her hometown in Madhya Pradesh. Dimple passed away on April 13 after spending 10 days in the hospital.

In September 2022, Jennifer lost her brother. He was also put on ventilator support in his final days. In many interviews, she talked about how, after her brother's death, she had to take care of everyone at her maternal home.

Talking about her professional front, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was last seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Roshan Sodhi.

We pray Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s sister rests in peace!

