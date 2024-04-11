Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress gained popularity with her show Udaariyaan alongside Ankit Gupta. The actress is once again grabbing attention because of her new look from the shoot of her latest music video Dost Banke.

Why did Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wear dirty clothes?

Recently, a clip of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary went viral as she was seen shooting in dirty clothes. The actress looked unrecognizable as she was seen in a dirty golden-colored salwar kameez, paired with sandals and messy hair. She laughingly said in the video, “Mai hotel jaungi toh mujhe entry toh dedenge na? Mujhe entry nahi milegi toh mai nahaungi kahan jaa kar? (If I go to the hotel, will they let me in? If I don't get entry, where else will I go to take a shower?).”

The song Dost Banke has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and beautifully composed by Gurnazar and Kushagra Thakur. This song delves into the emotions of heartbreak and lost love. It features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Akaisha Vats and Gurnazar.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has finished shooting her new web series, Dus June Ki Raat. She gave fans a sneak peek on social media, making them excited for its release. Priyanka is known for her great acting skills, and she's all set to win hearts again in this series. It's Priyanka's first web show, produced by Sachin Mohite and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor. She'll be starring alongside Tusshar Kapoor for the first time. Dus June Ki Raat will be out on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

The actress made her acting debut with Colors TV show Gathbandhan as Sejal Parekh, the sister of the female lead Dhanak (Shruti Sharma). She rose to fame with her show Udaariyaan as Tejo Kaur Sandhu opposite Ankit Gupta. She has appeared in several shows such as Yeh Hai Chahatein, Savdhaan India - F.I.R, Parineetii and others.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta first met on the Udaariyaan set, where they quickly bonded and formed a strong friendship. Their on-screen pairing as Fateh and Tejo received a lot of praise, fondly calling them ‘FaTejo’ from fans. Encouraged by their fans, Ankit and Priyanka launched their YouTube channel, titled FaTejo vlogs, to share behind-the-scenes vlogs from the Udaariyaan sets.

