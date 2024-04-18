Abhishek Kumar is popularly known for his stint in the seventeenth season of Salman Khan’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss. Although he finished as the first runner-up, he ruled the audience's hearts just like the winner did. Abhishek recently dropped a heart-melting poem dedicated to his parents that served as a life lesson for the fans.

Abhishek Kumar’s emotional poetry for his parents

The Bigg Boss 17’s first runner-up Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram handle to dedicate an emotional poem to his parents. Each word of the poem speaks about the profoundness of his eternal bond with his parents.

The Udaariyaan actor, through his poem, gives a reality check to his fans talking about how our parents are getting older every day, while we are growing up with each passing day. The poem reads, "Waqt ke sath unki bhi umar ho rahi hai, Hum to jawaan horhe hain lekin unki jawani kho rahi hai, Zindagi ke Kuch pal apne maa baap ko bhi do, Wo btate nai per unki rooh ro rahi hai....(With time they are getting older, We are growing up but their youth is declining, take out some moments from your busy life for your parents, They don't tell you but their soul is crying)."

He titled his poetry #Sukoon, which described the essence of his post.

These touching lines were accompanied by a picture of Kumar with his parents.

Fan’s Reaction to Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek’s verses truly give us a reality check as we all can relate to these lines. Speaking of which one fan of Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Aryaa has reacted with heart emojis. Soon the users flooded the comment section, appreciating the actor for his commendable poetry.

One user wrote, “Every parent deserves a son like him.” Another one commented, “Parents is our first priority love u abhi.” The next one wrote, “Family is everything.”

More about Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek has been hitting the headlines ever since he came out of Bigg Boss 17’s house. Recently, rumors strongly suggested he has confirmed his participation in the forthcoming season of Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based show, Khatron Ke Khiladi. But in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor denied this news.

After doing a music video with Mannara Chopra, the 27-year-old actor next featured in Bhushan Kumar produced, Khali Botal with Ayesha Khan. Before embarking on his journey in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 17, he was popularly known for his stint in Udaariyaan.

On the personal front, the actor dated Isha Malviya for a while but now they have parted ways.

