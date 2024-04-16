Aly Goni gained popularity during his stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14. Even though he's a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, he's currently taking a break from appearing on TV. The actor has just shared a hilarious video leaving fans in stitches.

Aly Goni shares a hilarious video to delight fans

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Aly humorously mimicked an audio clip of actress Urvashi Rautela from her recent interview with Mirchi Plus. With a witty caption "Guess who?" accompanying the post, Aly had fans guessing and laughing.

Celebrity reactions: Friends and fans in stitches

Aly's video prompted a wave of reactions from his friends and fellow celebrities. Close friends like Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Aditya Seal, Sussanne Khan, Krishna Mukherjee, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rahul Sharma couldn't contain their laughter, flooding the comments section with laughing emojis and witty remarks.

Jasmin reacted with a lot of laughing emojis and wrote, “Funny,” Karan Wahi can’t stop laughing and commented, “Whatttttttt?????” Aditya Seal’s humorous comment will make you laugh more, “bhai tu 3 baar miss india ban sakta hai.”

Fans joined in the fun, expressing their delight with laughing emojis and playful comments. One user wrote, “Tell me you are a Rishabh Pant fan, without telling me you are a Rishabh Pant fan.” Another user commented, “Hahahahahahaha!!! Yaara!!! I guess someone who’s name starts with “U”?!?!?! died laughing.”

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s love story

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni became close friends during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, which only grew stronger with time. Despite dating rumors, they denied a romantic relationship. However, their journey took an unexpected turn during Bigg Boss 14. Aly made a wildcard entry into the show just as Jasmin was going through a tough time. As they shared more moments in the Bigg Boss house, they realized they had feelings for each other. Ultimately, what began as a friendship blossomed into a heartfelt romantic relationship right before the eyes of the viewers.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni started his career in the entertainment industry with MTV Splitsvilla 5. The next year, he stepped into acting with a supporting role in Ektaa Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Since then, Aly has appeared in several shows including Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3.

