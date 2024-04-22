Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, popularly recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is undoubtedly a big star in the television industry. The actress rose to fame with her role in Udaariyaan, and lately, she has been hitting headlines for her relationship with Ankit Gupta.

Recently, the actress dropped a quirky video extending her gratitude towards her fans; meanwhile, this coming from her end filled fans' hearts with love and affection. Scroll below to watch the full video and see the reactions!

Priyanka Chahar’s gratitude note for her fans

Just a few hours ago, Priyanka Chahar dropped an unusual video in which she was seen extending her gratitude toward her fans in the most exceptional way. In an adorable video, she dubbed the lines, saying, “Oh my God! I remembered something, I love you!” Meanwhile, slaying in the sassy look.

This delightful video was uploaded with a gratitude note that reads, "This one's for you guys. For sticking with me through thick and thin, and for believing in me always!!!" Following this, she mentioned all the love that fans had showered on her in one way or the other. Expressing it in words, she wrote, "For making me ROFL with your daily memes to the letters that you write to me, I'm surrounded by angels, and I call them my 'Fanmily'."

On concluding the note, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant, expressed her love towards her fans, for being her constant support. Describing it, she wrote, “I am who I am because of you all! Forever grateful.”

Fans' reactions to her gratitude video

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, the fans poured in their love for their favorite, Priyanka. One of the users wrote, “Oh my gosh... I remembered something; I forgot to breathe when I looked at you.” Another one commented, “Allah bless you with all happiness and success in your life, and your fanmily will be always there for you.”

Further, one of the users marks Chahar’s work as a constant source of inspiration for him, as his beautiful comment reads, “To My Dearest Pari, For years, I've been your biggest fan, cheering you on from the sidelines, mesmerized by your talent and captivated by your spirit.

Your work has been a constant source of inspiration, a beacon of light in dark times. This isn't just about me, though. It's about the countless others you've touched with your talent and grace. You've shown us the beauty of vulnerability, the magic that happens when hearts connect.”

More about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary

Priyanka Chahar became a household name from the television show, Udaariyaan, where she used to essay the role of Teju, for which Sargun Mehta selected her within 16 seconds.

Recently, she was featured in a music video called Dost Banke, which was beautifully voiced by the veteran singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Previously, she has worked in various daily soaps, Gathbandhan, Pandya Store, and many more.

