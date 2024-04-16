Archana Gautam, known for her impactful presence on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16, entertained audiences with her strong game and lively persona. Archana bought her own house in Mumbai last year. In a recent interview with TOI, the actress opened up about the difficulties she has faced after buying her own home, showing the not-so-glamorous side of her success.

Archana Gautam faces challenges after buying her home in Mumbai

Archana admitted that she hadn't expected finalizing the interior of her house to be this difficult compared to purchasing it. She explained how challenging it is to decide on the house's final look, with countless options leaving her mind in a dilemma. She shared that she has chosen an interior designer from Pune to help with the design.

The actress mentioned she knows that she wants a white-themed house because it makes spaces look bigger. Additionally, she plans to have different themes for each room.

Archana at Maidaan Screening

Recently, Archana Gautam was spotted gracing the screening of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role of the movie. At the star-studded event, Bigg Boss 16 alumna Archana Gautam showcased her charm in a gray miniskirt paired with a simple white tank top. She wore matching shoes and kept her hair open to complete her look.

Archana Gautam’s Bigg Boss Journey

Archana Gautam gained popularity during her time on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Her funny strategies and lively personality made her stand out among the contestants. She was known for her genuine and entertaining presence, which won the hearts of many viewers. Alongside her entertaining moments, Archana Gautam's controversies became significant moments in Bigg Boss 16. She stood up against Sajid Khan and shared a strong bond with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

More about Archana Gautam

Furthermore, she has participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi and Entertainment Ki Raat. She has also been featured in many music videos such as Haale Dil, Beinteha, Saans, Eyeliner, Dynamite, Nasha Zyada, and more. Archana appeared in cameo roles in films like Great Grand Masti, Haseena Parkar, Baarat Company, and others.

