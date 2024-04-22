The days were good when Uttaran aired on our television screens. The show turned out to be Tina Datta's major breakthrough, and the actress is still viewed as 'Ichcha' by many people. In a recent interview, she spoke about various aspects of the show. Tina discussed how she was typecast after Uttaran. She underlined how it becomes difficult for actors to appear in movies after doing daily soaps.

Tina Datta is not only known for her stint in Uttaran but also created headlines with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She is also recognized for her stylish wardrobe collections.

Tina Datta on being typecast after Uttaran

While talking to a digital platform, Tina Datta was asked if people had ever typecasted her after she did Uttaran. The actress shared, "Absolutely, wo bahut zyada hota hai. Aap kuch bhi kar lo, abhi bhi humara mindset aisa hai ki (That is too much. Whatever you do, our mindset is still that). If you have done a daily soap, it gets very difficult for you to get into movies. You will have to wait it out for at least 2 or 3 years, not do anything, not being seen."

Elaborating on how tough it was for her to get work after Uttaran, the actress stated, "Bahut difficult tha Uttaran ke baad mujhe kaam milne ke liye because log wo Ichcha ki kirdaar se bahar hi nahi aa paa rahe the (It was difficult for me to get work after Uttaran because people were not able to come out of the character of Ichcha). People have seen you in that character, and people have loved you and lived that character so much that they can't see you anywhere else. So, it was very difficult to get work."

Taking the conversation ahead, Tina added that people rejected her and told her that the audience was not ready to accept her anywhere else doing other roles or works except for Uttaran.

How did Tina Datta get Ichcha's role in Uttaran?

Besides sharing her typecast experience post Uttaran, Tina Datta shared her story of how she bagged the role of Ichcha in the show. The ex-Bigg Boss 16 contestant called her casting story 'funny' and mentioned that someone else was offered the role of Ichcha, and she was not the first choice.

Explaining her story, Datta stated that she was doing 'Koi Aane Ko Hai' show with Balaji Telefilms and then returned to Kolkata. Further, the actress remarked that she got busy doing two Bengali shows simultaneously and received a call from the producer for the auditions. According to Tina, she refused to travel to Mumbai for auditions as it was expensive to commute.

Divulging further, Tina Datta shared that she somehow made it to the auditions as the Uttaran team flew down to Kolkata for auditions. Lastly, the makers finalized her as Ichcha, thereby replacing the former actress who was about to play the character in Uttaran. Talking about her decision to do the show, she commented, "Good, I went for Uttaran. It was a good decision because it was a life-changing thing."

About Tina Datta's work in the industry

Besides gaining her major breakthrough from Uttaran, Tina Datta went on to participate in stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Her popularity rose to new heights after she participated in Bigg Boss 16. On the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Tina made headlines with her closeness to Shalin Bhanot. Not only this, but she often sets the internet on fire with her fearless fashion choices.

