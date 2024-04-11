Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui gets attacked as he visits Mohammad Ali road; Throws eggs, hurl abuses at him

Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui was attacked by a group of people when he visited a sweet shop. Read here for more details.

By Khyati Bhatnagar
Published on Apr 11, 2024  |  03:57 PM IST |  903
PC: Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)
PC: Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

Ahead of Eid, Munwar Faruqui was attacked by a group of people when he stopped by a sweet shop on Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai. According to the Times of India, the public threw eggs at the stand-up comedian while he was heading for an Iftar party. This news came as a complete surprise for his fans. 

Gang abuses Munawar Faruqui at sweet shop 

As per the aforementioned report, Bigg Boss 17’s winner Munawar Faruqui encountered hatred amongst the public for him on Tuesday when he stopped by a sweet shop on Mohammad Ali Road to pick up a few desserts as he was heading for an Iftar party. It was the first time until now that any Bigg Boss winner has faced such abuse from the public. 

According to the sweets shop owner’s complaint, a hotel owner and his workers entered his shop, where he started abusing Munawar and beating him up, following which he threw eggs at him. 

A close source informed that the accused invited Munawar Faruqui for an Iftar party at his eatery at Minira Masjid but he went to a different restaurant, which was followed by the stone-pelting. 

Also, a video surfaced on Twitter where Bigg Boss 17’s winner was seen losing control over the restaurant owner. Meanwhile, his security guards were holding him tight as he appeared to burst out in anger. 

Previously, Munawar was detained during a raid in a hookah bar, where he was caught smoking hookah with his friends. Although the Mumbai police released him later, they assured him that they had a video as proof of them smoking. 

However, Faruqui was seen making fun of the chaos on his social media as he shared a cryptic note writing, “Tera pyaar pyaar pyaar,” which are the lyrics from Akshay Kumar’s song Hookah Bar. 

PC: Munawar Faruqui (Instagram)

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui started his career as a stand-up comedian, which was followed by his participation in the biggest reality show, Bigg Boss 17, where he emerged as a winner after bagging the maximum votes. The stand-up comedian shared a brotherly bond with the Udaariyaan actor, Abhishek Kumar, in the show. Apart from this, Ayesha Khan made some serious allegations about Munwar related to double dating.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Palak Sindhwani celebrates her 26th birthday; celebs extend warm wishes

About The Author
Khyati Bhatnagar

Crafting captivating tales and dancing with words, Khyati Bhatnagar is a writer who brings the magic of the entertainment

...

Credits: Times of India
