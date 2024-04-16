Bigg Boss 17's most talked about couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been in the news for many reasons. Speculations about their relationship started circulating as soon as the show concluded.

Despite making public appearances together, the recent update confirms that the pair has decided to part ways.

Samarth Jurel opens up on his break-up with Isha Malviya

Earlier today, fans noticed that the couple from Bigg Boss 17 no longer have each other as followers on Instagram, leading to speculation about their breakup. However, Pinkvilla highlights the significance of obtaining information directly from the individuals involved. To shed light on the rumors surrounding their separation, we contacted Samarth for clarification. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Samarth Jurel officially confirmed his split from the Udaariyaan actress.

He said, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai" (We have broken up). When we tried to nudge him to reveal other details he politely refused and said, "I don't want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say."

Take a look at Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's reel from the happy times:

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant after witnessing his girlfriend Isha Malviya's closeness with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar. After denying the relationship in the beginning, Malviya later accepted the same. The duo indulged in romance on the show and also had their share of fights.

Samarth and Isha met on the sets of Udaariyaan and fell in love. However, they kept their relationship under wraps before Bigg Boss 17 happened.

Before Bigg Boss 17, Samarth was a part of many TV shows like Splitsvilla X4, Anupamaa, Udaariyaan, and Maitree. Pinkvilla also reported recently that Samarth Jurel is set to be a part of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

