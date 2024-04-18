Pinkvilla broke the news about Udaariyaan actress Chetna Singh's grand wedding today, on 18th April 2024. The wedding was a grand affair with a week-long grand festivities. And now, as the couple got married, pictures of them are being shared on social media. From the cast of Udaariyaan, Virsa Riar and Abhishek Kumar attended Chetna's wedding.

Abhishek Kumar attends Chetna Singh's wedding

Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar and Chetna Singh played brother and sister in the Colors show Udaariyaan. Soon, their onscreen bond transformed into an offscreen bond and they started calling each other brother-sister. When Abhishek was going through a tough time in the reality show, Chetna went all out to support him against all the allegations. Singh treats Kumar as her younger brother. Kumar also adores Singh and he attended her wedding and posed for beautiful pictures with the bride and the groom.

Take a look at the pictures of Abhishek Kumar from Chetna Singh's wedding:

Virsa Riar who played Chetna Singh's onscreen husband, took to social media to share a glimpse of her real-life wedding. He posed with Abhishek Kumar in one picture and with the newly married couple in the second picture.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Bohot bohot Mubarkan mere dosto. and dosto ko ashirwad dete huye." (Many congratulations my friend and here we give blessings to the couple.)

Chetna Singh's love story

Chetna Singh tied the knot with actor Rohit Handa in a grand affair in their hometown Jalandhar. The duo fell in love while filming for their show Tu Patang Main Dor. Talking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Chetna revealed that she had no feelings for Rohit during the initial days and had turned his proposal down a couple of times.

However, it was his constant efforts that won Singh's heart. She was skeptical about being in a relationship after a toxic past experience, however, Handa made her feel extremely secure and thus Singh decided to take the plunge.

Chetna Singh on Rohit Handa winning her heart

In an exclusive chat, Chetna told Pinkvilla that during the shoot of her show, she used to feel homesick. Recalling an incident, she said, "I was homesick and wasn't well and when I entered my make-up room, I was amazed to see the make-up room being decorated with balloons and my family pictures. For the longest time, I felt that the arrangements were done by the production house. I only came to know about his surprises later when my hairstylist revealed to me that the surprises were planned by Rohit and not the production house."

She recalled her seal-the-deal moment and said, "One fine day, we had a late call time but Rohit ended up near my building early and asked me to come down. I felt weird and I went down to meet him and he showed me my name being inked on his chest. That day, I felt that he was certainly the one for me."

In Udaariyaan, Chetna played the character of Simran Virk, the eldest daughter of the Virk family who ran away with her boyfriend to live a happy life in Canada. This made his father against every girl who wished to leave the country and settle down abroad. However, later it was revealed that Simran ended up staying back in India as her husband Amandeep cheated on her and left her.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Udaariyaan's Chetna Singh to get married; 'The cast of our show will be present for wedding rituals'