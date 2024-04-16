Bigg Boss 17 fame Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan made a candid appearance in the city on Tuesday, after showcasing excellent on-screen chemistry in their recently released music video Khaali Botal. Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha were seen engaging in a fun banter with the paps. This was the first time the duo was spotted post the release of their music video Khaali Botal.

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan get into a fun banter with paps

Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan, during their recent appearance, were seen twinning in blue. While Kumar wore a combination of dark blue and black, Ayesha went with sky blue and yellow.

When the Bigg Boss 17 duo was asked if they were twinning, the actress smiled and replied, “I swear nahi kiya (I swear we are not).” Adding to this, the 27-year-old actor disclosed that

Ayesha asked him what he would wear today before coming for the interview.

Responding to this request, Khan said, “Kya ho jaaye? Step ho jaye? Aake wapas aake (What shall I do? A dance step? I will do it after returning).”

She further went on to put a condition in front of the paps before performing, asking them to first listen to Khaali Botal and promote it well.

Concluding the banter, the pap's answer surprised her. Upon Ayesha’s request earlier, one pap mentioned that they had watched the music video.

More about Khaali Botal

After a hit music video with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek joined hands with Ayesha Khan for yet another interesting music video. Khaali Botal starring Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan was released on April 16. And, the Bigg Boss 17 duo has managed to win hearts so far with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Khaali Botal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and the music is composed by Parampara Tandon. Manan Bharadwaj has sung the song.

Prior to the release of Khaali Botal, Abhishek and Ayesha posted a hilarious reel on the trending lyrics from Goa which hinted about their upcoming project together.

