Right after Bigg Boss 17 concluded, the channel replaced the show with yet another interesting reality show, Dance Deewane. The dance-based reality show promotes the concept that dance knows no age and the show gives a platform to contestants from all age groups. The makers have finished the auditions recently, the show is all set to step into the competition level with performances and eliminations to follow as per format.

In the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane, the makers have roped in Bigg Boss 17 contestants to grace the show.

Ankita Lokahnde, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, and others grace Dance Deewane stage

The channel released a promo yesterday announcing that Bigg Boss 17 contestants will be seen gracing the Dance Deewane sets to support their favorite contestants. Soon after, promos of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain promoting their favorite contestants on the show went viral followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's promo being released about their presence in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane.

Today, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar were spotted on the sets of the show as they arrived for the shoot.

Have a look at the video of Bigg Boss 17 contestants on Dance Deewane sets-

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar pose for shutterbugs

The married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain reached the sets together, hand in hand. The couple looked ethereal. The Pavitra Rishta actress wore a beautiful white saree while Vicky opted for a rather casual outfit. After posing for dreamy pictures together, Vicky Jain was also spotted chatting with Abhishek Kumar.

Arch rivals from Bigg Boss 17, Vicky and Abhishek were spotted having a fun chat as they posed for the paparazzi. Looks like they've let the bygones be bygones.

Have a look at Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar's video below-

More about Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane is currently in its third season and has gotten appreciation from the audiences over the years. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh while popular Bollywood actors Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty are the judges of the show.

