Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande talks about friendship with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 17 third runner-up Ankita Lokhande went candid about her relationship with the couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma after the conclusion of the reality show. This season Bigg Boss locked in two married couples against all the singles, which eventually spiced up the show. Throughout the season Ankita had gone through a rough patch with the couple. However, this was the first time when she talked about Aishwarya and Neil after coming out of Bigg Boss's house.

Ankita Lokhande’s reaction to a relationship with Neil-Aishwarya

In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Ankita Lokhande opened up about her relationship status with Neil and Aishwarya post-Bigg Boss 17. The actress said, “ I used to like Aishwarya hence I tried to solve things, but I feel now things won’t work and even if we just smile at each other that will also be fine.” Although the Pavitra Rishta actress accepted that Vicky had a great bond with Neil-Aishwarya after doing Smart Jodi, she shared no connection with them.

Speaking of her equation with her husband Vicky post the show, she said that none of them regrets doing the show.

Ankita Lokhande’s opinion on the equation with Neil-Aishwarya

Ankita mentions that she shared no connection with the couple Neil-Aishwarya. The Pavitra Rishta actress further added, “Whatever happened in the house it was a testing period to see the friendship, so I feel that the relationship was not for us only and hence I think the friendship isn’t there. In the house, I tried to solve things but it didn't work and it had to be both ways. Just me working on it won’t work, then I changed that I won’t try to mend things. Whoever wants to keep a connection is more than welcome. I think Aishwarya always didn’t want to keep the friendship. Actually, there wasn’t one to begin with.” Speaking of which actress reveals that she had tried several times to make things up with Aishwarya but now she feels that even if they smile looking at each other would be a big deal.

Speaking of the amendments that the Manikarnika actress would want to do, she said, “No element was missing as such and we had a lot of fun but I would say that the arguments that happened in the house I wish we hadn’t said those things out of being emotional or something, otherwise I have no regrets.”

Ankita Lokhande on taking lessons from Bigg Boss

Ankita was seen taking things very lightly and not burdened with any kind of regrets. Surprisingly, the actress took the journey of Bigg Boss so sportingly that she learned a lot from it making it worthwhile. The 39-year-old actress adds, “I have learnt how to control my emotions especially when so many people are watching you and living with you and we have to be careful of our words.” Further, she gives credit to the Bigg Boss house for strengthening her relationship with Vicky.

Also, she mentions that she never had an issue with Vicky’s friendship with KhanZadi, Isha, or Sana but only with Mannara Chopra as she felt that she was teasing her for that.

