Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain share romantic PICS ahead of Valentine's Day

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, who secured positions in the top 6 during the show but were later eliminated, are now sharing romantic pictures and videos on Instagram ahead of Valentine's Day.

A glimpse into Vicky and Ankita's romance

The couple recently posted a romantic picture of themselves for their fans. Their enduring love is evident in a recent photoshoot, where Ankita looks stunning in a traditional red saree, and Vicky radiates charm in a stylish blazer. The couple's connection goes beyond the conclusion of the show, showcased through their public displays of affection. The post is captioned, “Even though we never said it to each other.. WE KNEW.”

The couple was recently seen together at the airport, heading to Jodhpur, grabbing the attention of both paparazzi and fans.

Journey through Bigg Boss 17

After many arguments in the Bigg Boss house, some people thought Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage might not survive post-show. Rumors were fueled by Jain's mother's entry. However, it now seems like they have sorted things out after Bigg Boss.

Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain entered Bigg Boss 17 together, making headlines due to their fights and arguments. The latest season of Bigg Boss, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, concluded on January 28, 2024, with stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner.

Post-Bigg Boss, Ankita and Vicky were seen with friends from the industry and even hosted a party, where some fellow contestants from the reality show made an appearance.

From Pavitra Rishta to Bigg Boss

Ankita Lokhande's portrayal of Archana in the iconic TV show Pavitra Rishta solidified her reputation as a talented actress. Her presence on Bigg Boss 17 revealed a different side of her personality, garnering widespread acclaim and reaffirming her popularity among audiences. While details about their trip to Jodhpur remain undisclosed, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's airport appearance showcased their enduring bond and stylish demeanor. As they embark on this journey together, fans eagerly await updates from the couple, eager for glimpses into their post-Bigg Boss adventures.

