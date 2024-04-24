Ayesha Khan gained popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss 17 and has captivated the hearts of the viewers in the Salman Khan-hosted show. The actress, who entered the Bigg Boss house as a wildcard contestant, has been making waves ever since.

Ayesha has mesmerized fans once again with her appearance in the music video Khaali Botal alongside Abhishek Kumar, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss season 17. The actress was spotted in the city radiating elegance today.

Ayesha Khan looks elegant in a red anarkali kurta

Ayesha Khan mostly prefers traditional attires for her outings and it wasn’t an exception this time. She was seen stepping out of the car and then posing for the paparazzi. The actress looked blissful in a striking red anarkali kurta, elegantly paired with a designer faux georgette gown and complemented by a golden embroidered dupatta. She accessorized her outfit with large pearl Jhumkas, completing her look.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan recently shared how life has changed for the better. She said, "Log pehchan ne laag gaye hain, itne achhe achhe projects mil rahe hain. Jab pehli baar T-Series ke office main gari lagaye toh maine socha, kaha pohonch gaye hain ye? Ho bachpan ain dreams dekhe the, wo dheere dheere pure ho rahe hain, Bombay aane ka bhi nahi socha tha. Aur aaj T-series ke office main baithke, interview de rahe hain."

(People have started recognizing me; I'm getting such great projects. When I parked my car outside the T-Series office for the first time, I thought, where have I reached? I used to dream of this since childhood, and those dreams are slowly coming true. I never even thought of coming to Bombay. And today, sitting in the T-Series office, giving an interview).”

More about Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan became a household name following her appearance on Bigg Boss 17 this year. Throughout the show, she made headlines by leveling multiple allegations against Munawar Faruqui, including accusations of double-dating.

Ayesha Khan's journey on Bigg Boss 17 came to an end before the Grand Finale week as she received low votes from the live audience, leading to her elimination. During a roasting task in the presence of the live audience, Ayesha found herself nominated alongside her team members Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya.

However, a twist introduced by Bigg Boss allowed the audience to vote for the nominated contestants, and unfortunately for Ayesha, she received the lowest votes, resulting in her eviction from the house.

Ayesha made her debut in the entertainment world with Ekta Kapoor’s TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay as a junior artist. She appeared in the TV series Balveer Returns, in a grey character in 2020. The actress recently featured in a music video Khaali Botal opposite Abhishek Kumar.

