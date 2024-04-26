Neil Bhatt is one of the most prominent faces of Indian Television. Known for his stint on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Bigg Boss 17, he is now gearing up for a comeback on TV. As per some earlier reports, the actor was set to join Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 but now, he is rumored to return to screens with a television drama backed by Sherdil Shergill fame Saurabh Tewari.

Neil Bhatt to appear in Saurabh Tewari’s show?

According to a report in Gossip TV, Neil Bhatt who has been away from screens since his eviction from Salman Khan’s show, has chosen a television show as his next project over a reality show. It is apparently a romantic drama with the narrative highlighting integral issues in today's society. The show is produced by Saurabh Tiwari and will telecast on ColorsTV.

As of now, neither the Bigg Boss 17 star nor the channel gave any official confirmation about the forthcoming show. Details like the female lead, the time slot, or the date on which the show will be launched are also unknown. While fans of Neil can rejoice with this piece of information, they will have to wait for the makers to make an official confirmation about the same soon.

Take a look at Neil Bhatt’s latest Instagram post:

About Neil Bhatt

Neil Bhatt is a notable television actor in India. He made his acting debut with the show Arslaan in 2008 and went on to star in hit shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Gulaal, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop among others. The actor gained recognition after portraying the role of ACP Virat Chivan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He left GHKKPM last year after a generational leap. Besides being an actor, Neil is also a trained dancer and has showcased his dancing skills as a participant on Boogie Woogie.

On the personal front, Neil Bhatt married Aishwarya Sharma in 2021. The duo stepped inside the controversial Bigg Boss 17 together. While Aishwarya was often praised for calling spade a spade and taking stand for the right, Neil got bashed on various occasions for being a mute spectator on the show.

